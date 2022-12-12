Eagles' Jalen Hurts Jumps Patrick Mahomes in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings

Al Bello/Getty Images

After another huge game against a division rival, Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is now the betting favorite to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.

DraftKings lists Hurts at minus-115 to win the award ($115 bet to win $100), putting him ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

Jalen Hurts (-115)

Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Joe Burrow (+750)

Tua Tagovailoa (+2000)

Josh Allen (+2000)

Peter King of NBC Sports has a similar list on his MVP watch:

Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Joe Burrow Josh Allen Justin Jefferson

Hurts threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another during the Eagles' 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, helping the team improve to 12-1 on the season. Philadelphia now has the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, while Hurts personally has 22 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and just three interceptions.

With his numbers on the best team in football, it's hard to justify anyone else for MVP at this stage.

Mahomes still has a chance to overtake him late in the season after helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos to get to 10-3 on the year. The quarterback leads the NFL with 4,160 passing yards and 33 touchdowns despite losing top receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

On the other hand, Mahomes threw three interceptions on Sunday and has 11 picks on the year. He also struggled to generate much offense in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The are four weeks left in the regular season for Mahomes or someone like Joe Burrow to take over as the MVP favorite, but Hurts is the clear top option through Week 14.