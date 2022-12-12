What Will the USMNT Look Like at the 2026 World Cup?

2 of 5

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Outside of Tim Ream, you'll likely see mostly the same cast of characters in 2026. (Then again, no one expected Ream to start throughout the World Cup at the beginning of the year, so anything is possible.)

There's also a handful of youngsters with the potential to break in. Form, club, career choices and timing will dictate if they do.

And finally, there's the "just missed" crowd: those left off due to injury, or a tough final choice.

As ever, variables of injury, club decisions, luck and hard work will make or break these projections. But here are a few names we think will have strong contention:

Forwards

Josh Sargent, Ricardo Pepi

The striker position remains one of serious need. Developing options here is essential for 2026.

Sargent and Pepi have high potential, and both are performing well with their clubs. Sargent made two starts against Wales and Iran, clocking 158 minutes plus stoppage time in Qatar. Sargent was wavering against Wales but dynamic against Iran, making his case for a future in that role.

Ricardo Pepi scored three goals through World Cup qualifying but was left off the roster, one of Gregg Berhalter's biggest shocks. A rough transition to Bundesliga in January 2022 could have been the culprit. But Pepi moved to the Eredivisie this fall and was in hot form scoring five goals across eight appearances before the roster drop. Still just 19, Pepi has plenty of time to develop and make his comeback case for 2026, potentially working his way into goal-scoring in a top-five league.

Speaking of top five leagues, the USMNT needs a striker scoring goals at that level to truly compete. Assuredly, there is time for one to emerge from unknown corners. Sargent or Pepi could arrive there. But recruiting an emerging dual-national could be the ticket, and eyes are on Folarin Balogun to be that man. The 21-year-old has eight goals in Ligue 1 this season, currently on loan from Arsenal.

Midfielders

Luca de la Torre, Gianluca Busio, Malik Tillman

Busio and Tillman are just 20 years old, and Luca de la Torre is 24. All three possess a creative potential that would take USMNT midfield depth to the next level. Whether in regard to playing time or league level, all three have work to do to develop before they get there.

Defenders

Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally

Center backs Chris Richards and Miles Robinson would have been selected had injuries not kept them sidelined. The pair may have even started considering their fit with Berhalter's style of play.

Robinson will be 29 by 2026, and should his return from an Achilles tendon rupture go smoothly, his athleticism and (by then) veteran presence could be essential to the back line.

Richards will be just 26. Currently with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, his ceiling is highest among U.S. center backs. His creative skill set and comfort with the ball play to the team's needs.

Joe Scally's slow emergence and lack of minutes has at times been a head-scratcher. Undoubtedly, he is young. But the 19-year-old versatile fullback can play left or right and is clocking consistent starts in the Bundesliga.

He's featured in just three friendlies for Gregg Berhalter. Admittedly, his 45 minutes against Morocco and 90 arduous minutes against Uruguay were shaky in June. But his 31-minute cameo against Saudi Arabia was a breath of fresh air in an otherwise alarming pre-tournament window.

Should his club form continue, Scally is likely to see more return on his potential in 2026, when he'll be just 23.

Goalkeepers

Gaga Slonina, Ethan Horvath/Zack Steffen

Horvath and Steffen are both listed here as "likely," though we'll probably see just one or the other.

Ethan Horvath has been a stalwart of Berhalter's depth keepers. He's had some notable success. He's also done well with Luton Town in the English Championship this year. Aged 31 come 2026, Horvath is fairly likely be a veteran depth presence on that squad.

Steffen was Berhalter's go-to keeper for most of World Cup qualifying, and his absence was the biggest shock of the roster drop. Steffen has since spoken about the pain of that decision and his determination to return for 2026. He very well may.

Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina is the well-regarded young keeper to be excited about. With a record transfer to Chelsea, his development into a top keeper in the coming decade may well meet expectation.