NFL Week 14: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In Week 14, we saw the first NFL team punch its ticket to the playoffs, and that squad looks like its peaked at the right time.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport broke down the Philadelphia Eagles' significant win over the New York Giants, and we'll discuss some of the teams chasing them in the standings.

Philadelphia isn't the only club on a hot streak lately.

The Cincinnati Bengals cleared an important division obstacle en route to their fifth consecutive victory, and the Buffalo Bills have tightened their grip on a division lead. Both teams are in the mix for a first-round playoff bye on the AFC side of the postseason bracket.

On the other hand, a few playoff contenders have lost some momentum or head into the final four weeks of the season with glaring defensive weaknesses, which raised our concerns.

Lastly, a rookie quarterback had a strong debut as a starter for a playoff contender. With his calm demeanor and solid play, he seems built to lead his squad down a crucial stretch into the postseason.

Let's dive into the biggest takeaways from Sunday's games.