Fantasy Booking Brand-New Tag Teams for WWE and AEW

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling has a tag team wrestling problem. The importance of this specific type of wrestling is waning.



This is particularly true of WWE. While The Usos remain the best tag team in the world, the division around them is lackluster.

The WWE women's tag team champions, Damage CTRL, have also been lacking for challengers. It seems any time a new women's tag team is built, another team is broken up.



While All Elite Wrestling has a confident men's tag team and trios division, the women's tag team division is still waiting to get off the ground.

Meanwhile, neither WWE or AEW have been able to find proper roles for the entire roster. Too many are left waiting for the next shot that could be found with a fresh tag team.

Some names that could easily take advantage of these deficits in WWE and AEW include Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook.



The following are ideas for brand-new tag teams that could help put these major professional wrestling rosters back in order.

