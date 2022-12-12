Best Available NBA Free Agents For Teams Refusing to Tank

0 of 5

This past summer's NBA free-agency period was a little different than most. With very little cap space available throughout the league, several teams were limited to exceptions and sign-and-trades as their only avenues to landing new talent.

That squeezed a lot of players, including some high-profile ones, out of the market entirely.

Free agency doesn't end when the season starts, though. Teams can add talent throughout the season, and a few front offices may see themselves differently than they did two months ago.

A couple of organizations that may have previously entertained a rebuild are playing better than expected. Would they consider supplementing the current roster?

A couple of others are playing poorly after solid starts to the season. Tearing down the roster and rebuilding may be something they should think about, but there's no guarantee they will. If they're committed to chasing a playoff berth, there are free agents who might help them.

Those four teams and players who could fit them are found below.