Garrett Wilson Says Jets Love Zach Wilson and Criticism 'Wasn't Personal'

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said his past criticism of the team's offense prior to the quarterback switch from Zach Wilson to Mike White was just business.

"Zach knows it wasn't personal. We love Zach," Garrett Wilson said. "A QB change is just what it is—a QB change. But as an offense, we were playing bad and we had to solve a lot more things than that."

The rookie was one of the more outspoken players after the team's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 11.

"This s--t is sorry," Wilson told reporters. "We're out here looking sorry."

The Jets benched Wilson after that game, with White replacing him as the starting quarterback. The team is 1-1 since, although the offense has looked better with 53 points scored in the two games combined.

White has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his starts, something Wilson did only once in his seven appearances. Garrett Wilson has also thrived after the quarterback change with 13 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games.

Other players also showed their support for White with shirts before the Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings:

It could be seen as a slight against Zach Wilson, who was considered the team's quarterback of the future after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021.

As Garrett Wilson noted, however, it's simply about winning. Right now, White gives the squad a better chance to compete.