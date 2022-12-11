Sasha Banks Reportedly 'Done with WWE' amid Rumors About NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Lexus USA

Sasha Banks is reportedly coming to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Dave Melzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed Banks will be attending NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom event next month, signaling the end of her run in WWE.

"She's not going back to WWE, but you cannot always rule that out," Melzer said. "Maybe they'll just say 'She's more trouble than she's worth. She's asking for so much money.' Which is, of course, the attitude a month ago of 'Oh my god how can she ask for so much money?' January 4th Tokyo Dome and other dates, and Mercedes Vernado or whatever name she will go with, but as of right now—she's done with WWE. It can change at any moment, but that's the situation right now."

Banks has not appeared on WWE programming since she and Naomi walked out on the company in May amid frustration with booking. The departure of Vince McMahon over the summer created hope of reconciliation between the parties, as Banks and Triple H have a close relationship dating back to her days in NXT.

There has been speculation about her return for months, but it appears negotiations fell apart.

It's unclear if Banks will be setting up an in-ring program during her New Japan appearance or merely just be in attendance at Wrestle Kingdom.

Regardless, the appearance will undoubtedly spark rumors of Banks joining AEW. New Japan and AEW have a strong working relationship, and Banks has long expressed admiration for Joshi-style wrestling.

With AEW teasing a mystery tag team partner for Saraya for next month's Dynamite, the speculation will be rampant until proven otherwise.

