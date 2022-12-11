Report: Lions Plan for Jared Goff to Remain QB1 Despite Loaded 2023 NFL Draft Class

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions don't consider Jared Goff to be a bridge quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"As sources have explained, Goff is believed to be their starting QB. Period. Not just until someone else comes along," Rapoport reported.

Goff has impressed in his second season with the Lions after a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. The 28-year-old has 3,022 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games this year, ranking sixth in the NFL with a 60.5 Total QBR.

After a slow start, the Lions have won four of their last five games with Goff throwing seven touchdown passes and only one interception in this stretch.

Goff's contract becomes more manageable after this season if the Lions wanted to move on from the quarterback. He's owed $52.3 million over the next two years, with just $10 million left in dead cap if he was released in the offseason, per Spotrac.

The Lions would've been left with $41.15 million in dead cap if Goff was released last offseason.

There could also be options to replace Goff in the draft, with the Lions currently holding the No. 4 overall pick from the Rams. They also enter Sunday with the projected No. 15 pick, per Tankathon.

Quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are both considered top 10 prospects in the 2023 class, per Bleacher Report's Scouting Department, while Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are high-upside options that could be available.

The Lions still seem content to stick with Goff as long as he remains productive.

At 5-7, Detroit has already matched its highest win total in the last four years. The team also has the No. 6 scoring offense in the NFL, with Goff clearly a major part of the success.

It could be enough for the 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick to keep his job heading into 2023 and beyond.