Paddy Pimblett Beats Jared Gordon via Unanimous Decision in UFC 282 Co-Main Event

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett took another step toward stardom with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pimblett was definitely the bigger star going into the fight but Jared Gordon wasn't there to roll over. He got off to a good start and landed some left hooks that weren't good for The Baddy.

The second round was much more interesting. Pimblett settled in and landed some good hooks and a few leg kicks, but Gordon continued to find his opponent's chin with regularity. A late flurry from Pimblett made a case for him to steal the round.

Gordon appeared to control the fight for the third round with his wrestling. He wasn't able to mount much offense out of it but he mostly neutralized Pimblett with his clinchwork and takedowns.

Ultimately, the judges saw it differently than many of the analysts watching the fight:

Pimblett's potential to become a star is evident. Not only does he have the exciting style that fans want to see in the cage, but he has the personality to sell himself and his brand. That's why it comes as no surprise he's already co-headlining pay-per-views four fights into his run with the UFC.

The 27-year-old cut his teeth in Cage Warriors, the same European circuit that Conor McGregor came through, so there's always going to be some comparison between the Notorious and the Liverpool native.

For now, Pimblett hasn't reached those kinds of heights. He has a lot to prove in the cage before drawing that kind of comparison from a skills perspective.

UFC president Dana White hasn't been shy about throwing out lofty superlatives when talking about his potential.

"He has that 'it' factor that I always talk about, and you know, and obviously, he's undefeated here in the UFC. If he can keep winning these key fights, this kid will be a massive superstar," White said, per TMZ Sports.

The key to that statement is winning. It's something that Pimblett has had no issues doing thus far. Before picking up this win on the big stage, he racked up three first- or second-round finishes.

With his star on the rise, he'll have to do it against bigger names than Gordon to continue his ascent.