USC QB Caleb Williams Praised for 'Incredible' Season After 2022 Heisman Trophy Win

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor.

Williams is the seventh player from USC to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004) and Reggie Bush (2005).

Williams, who followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma for the 2022 campaign, had been the favorite to win the Heisman for the last several weeks. He is the sixth quarterback since 2016 to take home the award, joining Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Bryce Young.

The 20-year-old led the Trojans to an 11-2 record this season. They finished first in the Pac-12 before falling to Utah in the conference championship game and missing out on a chance at the College Football Playoff. USC will instead play in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

Williams has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions in 13 games, in addition to rushing for 372 yards and 10 scores. He'll have the opportunity to add to those numbers in the Cotton Bowl.

There will likely be many more awards to come for Williams in his football career. He'll have at least one more season at USC before being eligible for the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick.