    USC QB Caleb Williams Praised for 'Incredible' Season After 2022 Heisman Trophy Win

    Erin WalshDecember 11, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan for the honor.

    ESPN @espn

    CALEB WILLIAMS IS THE 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆<br><br>🎵 Connor Price &amp; Bens - Spinnin <a href="https://t.co/wU8SGaIg10">pic.twitter.com/wU8SGaIg10</a>

    Adam Grosbard @AdamGrosbard

    Caleb Williams closes: "Dreams really do come true. Thank you, and fight on."

    Williams is the seventh player from USC to win the Heisman Trophy, joining Mike Garrett (1965), O.J. Simpson (1968), Charles White (1979), Marcus Allen (1981), Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004) and Reggie Bush (2005).

    Williams, who followed head coach Lincoln Riley to USC from Oklahoma for the 2022 campaign, had been the favorite to win the Heisman for the last several weeks. He is the sixth quarterback since 2016 to take home the award, joining Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Bryce Young.

    The 20-year-old led the Trojans to an 11-2 record this season. They finished first in the Pac-12 before falling to Utah in the conference championship game and missing out on a chance at the College Football Playoff. USC will instead play in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

    Williams has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions in 13 games, in addition to rushing for 372 yards and 10 scores. He'll have the opportunity to add to those numbers in the Cotton Bowl.

    Williams is now being praised for his "incredible" season, with many saying his Heisman Trophy is well-deserved:

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Caleb Williams was incredible this year. What a season.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Congrats to Caleb Williams. Well deserving of this award. <a href="https://t.co/3lxdib6Cep">https://t.co/3lxdib6Cep</a>

    Max Preston @MaxPrestonTV

    Great season for Caleb Williams. Dude is a gamer and a true leader at QB. Very deserving of the award. USC gets a winner for the first time since 2005. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanTrophy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanTrophy</a>

    Pamela Maldonado @pamelam35

    Caleb Williams won the Heisman and rightfully so. dude balled out and definitely earned my respect in the pac-12 title game clearly playing through injury and still leaving is heart on the field.<br><br>👏

    Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

    A West Coast player winning the Heisman is difficult. <br><br>Well-earned by Caleb Williams.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Congrats to Caleb Williams on the Heisman. He was always the most "outstanding" player in college football. <a href="https://t.co/W52d1xyIzQ">https://t.co/W52d1xyIzQ</a>

    Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon

    Caleb Williams is the correct choice. No question

    Ryan Kartje @Ryan_Kartje

    Caleb Williams came to USC carrying the weight of tremendous expectation. <br><br>He helped revive a sleeping giant, leading the Trojans on a terrific turnaround from 4-8 to 11-2.<br><br>Now, he's a Heisman Trophy winner, the eighth in school history.

    Nick Ducote @NickDucoteTV

    Caleb Williams win the <a href="https://twitter.com/HeismanTrophy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeismanTrophy</a>.<br>Stats don't lie.<br>37 touchdowns through the air &amp; 10 TD's on the ground.<br>Heck of a ride from Oklahoma to USC.<br>Happy for this QB.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanTrophy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanTrophy</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USC</a>

    John "Supi" Supowitz @ImThatSupi

    Caleb Williams could have won the Heisman last year if he played the whole season

    Anthony Romano @ARomanoWDBJ

    Caleb Williams is 20 years old. He's got the presence and perspective of someone twice his age. Special player, special person. He'll be a star for a long time to come.

    There will likely be many more awards to come for Williams in his football career. He'll have at least one more season at USC before being eligible for the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick.

