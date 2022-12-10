4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado; Was a Notre Dame Pledge

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards has committed to Colorado, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. He was previously committed to Notre Dame before announcing Thursday his decision to decommit from the Fighting Irish program.

Edwards cited the recent hire of Deion Sanders as a reason for joining the Buffaloes.

"I've known coach Prime since I was four years old," Edwards said, per Fawcett. "He was actually my coach with my dad when I was younger. We are like family. I'm coming to make make big plays and to be the best all-purpose player in the country."

Edwards, a 5'9", 165-pound running back out of Derby, Kansas, is the 10th-ranked running back in the 2023 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He is also ranked as the second-best prospect out of Kansas behind quarterback Avery Johnson.

During his senior season at Derby High School, Edwards rushed for 1,900 yards and 32 touchdowns. Additionally, he is one of the fastest players in the country, running a 4.3 40-yard dash, per Fawcett.

Edwards was also the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas after finishing with 3,214 total yards and 40 touchdowns.

247Sports' national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote of Edwards:

"Very productive high school back who is dangerous in multiple phases of the game and can score from anywhere on the field. Has excellent acceleration and good top-end speed. One of his best qualities is the ability to change direction or elude a tackler without needing to throttle down. Is not a big back and is not likely to run through many tacklers in college, but is very slippery and hard to land a clean hits on for tacklers."

Colorado's roster is expected to undergo some major changes ahead of the 2023 season following the hire of Sanders. Shedeur Sanders, Sanders' son, is expected to enter the transfer portal and join the Buffaloes.

If Shedeur Sanders joins Colorado, he will likely be the team's starting quarterback.

However, Edwards may not see much playing time in his freshman season as Deion Smith and Anthony Hankerson are lined up to be the team's lead running backs.