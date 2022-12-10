Caleb Williams on Patrick Mahomes: Don't Think There's Anything He Does That I Can't

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No one can accuse USC quarterback Caleb Williams of lacking self-confidence.

The 2022 Heisman finalist believes his skill set compares favorably to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

"I always said even in high school that I don't think there's anything—obviously, he's special, but I don't think there's anything that I can't do that he's doing out there," Williams told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports.

The comparisons between Williams and Mahomes have been ongoing throughout the 2022 season.

It's arguably an unfair comparison to make for Williams. Mahomes, now in his fifth season as a starting quarterback in the NFL, has completely warped what fans and analysts believe is possible at the position.

Throws like this are completely absurd, yet we just assume it's natural because Mahomes does something similar every single week.

Williams' raw ability might suggest he can make some plays that Mahomes does, but no one can predict it to happen before he proves it in the NFL.

Remember when draft analysts were comparing Zach Wilson's skill set to Aaron Rodgers?

For his part at least, Williams seems unfazed by the chatter.

None of the comparisons matter right now anyway because Williams isn't draft-eligible until 2024. He had a phenomenal sophomore season, throwing 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Trojans.

Williams will likely be rewarded with the Heisman Trophy for his efforts in 2022. He will almost certainly be the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft when next season begins.