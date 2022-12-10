Matt Riddle Out 6 Weeks After Injury Caused by Solo Sikoa on WWE Raw

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

WWE announced Friday night during SmackDown that Matt Riddle is expected to miss six weeks after getting attacked by Solo Sikoa on Raw.

Riddle had been scheduled to team with Elias in an undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on Raw, but after The Bloodline attacked Elias, Kevin Owens was chosen as Riddle's new partner.

After The Usos picked up the victory, Sikoa brutalized Riddle by crushing him in the corner multiple times and hitting him with the Samoan Spike in honor of late family member and WWE Superstar Umaga.

Riddle has had his fair share of issues with The Bloodline dating back several months, and he has come out on the losing end each time.

In May, Riddle and Randy Orton put the Raw Tag Team Championship on the line against the SmackDown tag team champions The Usos in a unification match. The Usos not only won, but they also put Orton on the shelf with a back injury, and he still hasn't returned.

In June, The Original Bro challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, and he fell short in that pursuit as well.

Riddle later entered into a lengthy rivalry with Seth Rollins, but he was eventually drawn back to The Bloodline thanks to its dominance over many of the titles in WWE.

Now, Riddle is set to be off television for over a month, although that isn't necessarily a bad thing for him and his character.

After suffering another big loss, Riddle can take some time away and allow the fans to miss him before returning to a favorable reaction.

Since the Royal Rumble premium live event is in seven weeks away, the timeline for his return puts him right in line to return in time to be part of the men's Royal Rumble match.

