World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Saturday Quarterfinal Matches

Maryam Majd ATPImages/Getty Images

The rest of the World Cup semifinals field will be filled out on Saturday.

Portugal and Morocco kick off the two-game slate with the quintessential underdog story in play.

Morocco topped a group with semifinalists Croatia and Belgium and beat Spain in the round of 16.

The Atlas Lions possess a tough defense that could be hard to break down for Portugal, who may be better off achieving attacking success without Cristiano Ronaldo.

England and France will then square off in the marquee matchup of the knockout round.

France is looking to defend its World Cup title, while England is searching for an international title that has eluded it since the 1966 World Cup.

The winners of Saturday's games face each other in Wednesday's semifinal. Croatia and Argentina will square off on Tuesday in the first semifinal.