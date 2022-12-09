World Cup Results 2022: Scores, Updated Quarterfinals Bracket After Friday

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's dream of winning a World Cup is still alive.

Argentina needed an extra 30 minutes and penalties to keep that dream alive, but all that matters is La Albiceleste are on to the 2022 World Cup semifinals.

Argentina knocked out the Netherlands in the second of two penalty shootouts to take place in Qatar on Friday.

Croatia, the penalty shootout kings of the last two World Cups, defeated Brazil to advance to its second straight World Cup semifinal.

Messi and Argentina will meet Luka Modrić and Croatia on Tuesday in the first of two World Cup semifinals.

Argentina 2 (4), Netherlands 2 (3)

Argentina did not like the path it took to the penalty shootout, but it still emerged victorious.

The South American side blew a 2-0 lead in regulation and missed a few opportunities late in extra time.

Argentina gained an immediate edge in penalties, when Emiliano Martínez made a pair of saves.

Martínez had not made a save on the two shots on goal he faced over 120 minutes. The Dutch finished their two chances to come back from a deficit forged by Lionel Messi.

Lautaro Martínez finished off the shootout win in the fifth round.

Messi was once again at the center of Argentina's most important moments in a World Cup game.

Messi provided a first-half assist and scored a penalty in the second half to place La Albiceleste in the lead.

Messi produced a brilliant pass into Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute to open the scoring.

Messi set the ball up on a perfect angle from his position outside the box to feed Molina and avoid the handful of Dutch defenders that tried to surround him.

The Argentinian legend scored the crucial second goal in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot. Messi blasted his fourth goal of the 2022 World Cup and 10th career World Cup strike past a diving Andries Noppert.

The second Argentina goal ended up being vital for the South American side minutes later.

Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst pulled one back for the Oranje in the 83rd minute.

The Dutch applied pressure for the seven second-half minutes and 10 minutes of stoppage time that followed. They finally broke through in the 101st minute, when Weghorst finished past Emiliano Martínez on a craftily-played free kick that avoided the Argentinian wall.

Croatia 1 (4), Brazil 1 (2)

Croatia did not stray from its World Cup identity in its penalty shootout win over Brazil.

Croatia was sturdy in defense, came up with a clutch goal and won on penalties for the fourth time in the last two World Cups.

The 2018 runner-up forced penalties through a 117th-minute goal from substitute Bruno Petković.

In penalties, Dominik Livaković made one save to add to his impressive resume in Qatar. He made 10 saves in 120 minutes against Brazil and had multiple denials in the round-of-16 shoutout win over Japan.

Croatia converted all four of its spot kicks and won when Marquinhos hit the left post in the fourth round of penalties.

Brazil thought it was headed to the World Cup semifinals when Neymar scored his 77th international goal about halfway into extra time.

Neymar was the orchestrator of a beautiful move that featured two give-and-go pass sequences and a quality finish over Livaković.

Neymar tied Pelé for the most goals in Brazil men's national team history. But that was the only celebratory moment in the Seleção attack.

The Brazilians put one of their 11 shots on target past Livaković. Croatia did not have a shot in target in regulation.

Croatia is now set for its second straight World Cup semifinal appearance on Tuesday against Argentina.