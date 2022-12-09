Neymar, Brazil's Shocking World Cup Loss to Croatia Stuns Soccer Fans Across Twitter

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Brazil exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday in one of the most frustrating ways to lose a knockout-round soccer match.

Neymar put Brazil ahead in the 106th minute, but that was not enough to send the Seleção through to the semifinals.

Croatia scored in the 116th minute through Bruno Petkovic and then won 4-2 in penalties.

Croatia's win was its fourth on penalty kicks and fifth in extra time of a World Cup knockout match in the last two tournaments.

Brazil thought it had the edge in extra time, when Neymar produced one of the best goals of the tournament. The 30-year-old played two give-and-go passes with teammates, rounded the goalkeeper and stuck it in the top of the net.

Neymar tied Pelé for the most goals (77) for Brazil's Men's national team with the strike .

However, it was not enough for Brazil to hang on to the lead. Croatia just kept fighting and found a way to equalise. Petkovic's deflected strike went past the diving Alisson and left plenty of questions about how Brazil approached the game, especially the second period of extra time.

Croatia is now on to its second straight World Cup semifinal, while Brazil is out in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five World Cups.