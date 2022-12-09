X

    Neymar, Brazil's Shocking World Cup Loss to Croatia Stuns Soccer Fans Across Twitter

    Joe TanseyDecember 9, 2022

    AL RAYYAN, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Brazil players look dejected after their sides' elimination from the tournament after a penalty shoot out loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Brazil exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday in one of the most frustrating ways to lose a knockout-round soccer match.

    Neymar put Brazil ahead in the 106th minute, but that was not enough to send the Seleção through to the semifinals.

    Croatia scored in the 116th minute through Bruno Petkovic and then won 4-2 in penalties.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    CROATIA TAKES DOWN BRAZIL 😱<br><br>THEY ARE MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS 🇭🇷 <a href="https://t.co/knPg3drRnd">pic.twitter.com/knPg3drRnd</a>

    Croatia's win was its fourth on penalty kicks and fifth in extra time of a World Cup knockout match in the last two tournaments.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    CROATIA WIN ON PENALTIES ONCE AGAIN 🇭🇷<br><br>THEY ARE BUILT DIFFERENT! <a href="https://t.co/TdG5fdSaJM">pic.twitter.com/TdG5fdSaJM</a>

    William Hill @WilliamHill

    Most penalty shoot-outs won in World Cup history:<br><br>🇩🇪 4/4 - Germany<br>🇭🇷 4/4 - Croatia 🆕<br>🇦🇷 4/5 - Argentina<br><br>Flawless victory. 💯

    Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1

    Croatia played a fantastic game. They are relentless. Save Neymar's moment of brilliance, they knew how to manage the tempo of the game and wear out Brazil. <br><br>Brazil hadn't chased the ball at the World Cup like they did today.

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    Croatia knock out Brazil with a truly astonishing win. They are 4/4 in World Cup penalty shootouts and just never know when they are beaten. Dominik Livaković was outstanding. Luka Modric's final World Cup goes on! 🇭🇷👏 <a href="https://t.co/3XGjRzMsHX">pic.twitter.com/3XGjRzMsHX</a>

    Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd

    This. World. Cup. Is. Incredible! Huge respect to Croatia on a complete team performance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldcupQatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldcupQatar2022</a>

    Brazil thought it had the edge in extra time, when Neymar produced one of the best goals of the tournament. The 30-year-old played two give-and-go passes with teammates, rounded the goalkeeper and stuck it in the top of the net.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    NEYMAR IN THE 106TH MINUTE 😱😱😱<br><br>BRAZIL TAKES THE LEAD 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/HxQt9ZYpkJ">pic.twitter.com/HxQt9ZYpkJ</a>

    Neymar tied Pelé for the most goals (77) for Brazil's Men's national team with the strike .

    B/R Football @brfootball

    NEYMAR IN EXTRA TIME WHEN BRAZIL NEED HIM.<br><br>HE EQUALS PELÉ AS BRAZIL'S ALL-TIME MEN'S TOP SCORER (77) 🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/wZPCKgbdYk">pic.twitter.com/wZPCKgbdYk</a>

    William Hill @WilliamHill

    🇫🇷 Sunday: Olivier Giroud overtakes Thierry Henry as France's all-time top scorer in men's international football<br><br>🇧🇷 Friday: Neymar equals Pelé record as Brazil's all-time top scorer in men's international football<br><br>More history is going to be made in Qatar. ⏳

    roger bennett @rogbennett

    Incredible: Neymar fuses Capoeira and football, defying gravity, to spin in with ruthless clinically. Breathtaking 106th minute execution in crucible of pressure. Some way to equal Pele's Brazil scoring record and cement his legend. Liquid History🇧🇷<br> <a href="https://t.co/aPiStERcb8">pic.twitter.com/aPiStERcb8</a>

    Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray

    This is quintessential Neymar. He asks for the ball. Two one-two's, beats a defender and goes around the keeper for a beautiful solo goal. He now ties Pelé for the record of most goals for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BRA</a> with 77 <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/bf8I50zIgm">pic.twitter.com/bf8I50zIgm</a>

    However, it was not enough for Brazil to hang on to the lead. Croatia just kept fighting and found a way to equalise. Petkovic's deflected strike went past the diving Alisson and left plenty of questions about how Brazil approached the game, especially the second period of extra time.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Heartbreak for Neymar 💔🇧🇷 <a href="https://t.co/EDLX3YZxHW">pic.twitter.com/EDLX3YZxHW</a>

    Ryan O'Hanlon @rwohan

    That goal sort of sums up Neymar's entire career: scores what would be a truly iconic one-of-one goal thanks to his unmatched mix of agility/technical ability/quickness/creativity ... and then Croatia scores off a deflection, wins in PKs, and no one cares.

    Farid Khan @_FaridKhan

    This could be the end of Neymar's World Cup dream 💔 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/zzxbmeTNzY">pic.twitter.com/zzxbmeTNzY</a>

    Croatia is now on to its second straight World Cup semifinal, while Brazil is out in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five World Cups.

