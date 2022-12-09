NFL Rumors: Rams' Liam Coen Hired as Kentucky OC After TNF Win over Raiders

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Liam Coen is leaving his gig as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams to go back to the University of Kentucky.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Coen is taking the same position with the Wildcats on head coach Mark Stoops' staff.

Mortensen noted Coen helped assists in Baker Mayfield's rushed preparation for the Rams' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Mayfield didn't officially join the team until Tuesday when he was claimed off waivers.

Despite the short week and quick turnaround time, Mayfield took over at quarterback for the Rams' second offensive possession of the game. He turned in one of his best performances of the season, finishing 22-of-35 for 230 yards and one touchdown.

The touchdown pass was a 23-yard toss to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining that gave Los Angeles a 17-16 victory.

Thursday's win snapped a six-game losing streak for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Coen returns to Kentucky after leaving the program following the 2021 season. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wildcats during his first stint.

Stoops fired Rich Scangarello as offensive coordinator on Nov. 29 after one season with the Wildcats. Their 22.1 points per game ranked 106th out of 131 FBS programs.

This marks the sixth time in Stoops' 10 seasons as Kentucky head coach he has made a change at offensive coordinator.

Kentucky's offense ranked 36th in the nation with 32.3 points per game with Coen as coordinator in 2021.

Rams head coach Sean McVay brought Coen back to the NFL after Kevin O'Connell, the team's offensive coordinator from 2020-21, was hired as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

This was Coen's second run with the Rams. He was originally hired by McVay in 2018 as assistant wide receivers coach. The 37-year-old served in that role for two seasons before being taking over as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.