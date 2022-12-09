Morocco vs. Portugal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

MB Media/Getty Images

Morocco will try to keep its improbable underdog run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alive on Saturday against Portugal.

The Atlas Lions topped a group containing Croatia and Belgium and then beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16.

Morocco has conceded just once in Qatar, and that was Nayef Aguerd's own goal against Canada.

Everything about the north African side's performances suggests it can hang with Portugal.

However, the European side looked like a team with new inspiration and life in the round-of-16 win over Switzerland.

An attack without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup thrived against the Swiss and put up four goals before bringing on its talismanic frontman.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos likely has to keep the 37-year-old on the bench again in the quarterfinal on Saturday to give the others a chance to repeat their performance.