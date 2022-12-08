Jets' Max Mitchell Out for Season Because of Blood Clots in Right Leg, Lung

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell has blood clots in his right leg and lung, his father told ESPN's Rich Cimini on Thursday.



The rookie was ruled out for the rest of the 2022 season Wednesday after being placed on the non-football injury list, per Cimini.

Mitchell's father, John, revealed the player has a hereditary condition called factor V Leiden, but it should be manageable.



"It should not affect his career long term," John Mitchell said. "Of course, we're taking a big, great deep breath with all of this, but his future is promising."

The 23-year-old started at right tackle in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings but was benched in the second half. His father revealed Thursday that the player was "experiencing side pain and was having trouble breathing."

The blood clots were revealed after he underwent tests Monday.

Mitchell was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of Louisiana and quickly became a key player for the Jets, starting each of the first four games of the season. A knee injury cost him nearly two months of action before he returned in Week 12.

George Fant, who replaced Mitchell on Sunday, should remain the team's starter at right tackle.

The Jets have dealt with numerous injuries on the offensive line this year, losing Mekhi Becton (knee) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to season-ending setbacks, while Cedric Ogbuehi is on injured reserve because of a groin injury.

