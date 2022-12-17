NBA Draft Stock Watch: Early Surprises and Disappointments from 2023 Class

23 of 24

Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas, PG, Freshman)

Smith has averaged 19.7 points per game, scoring on and off the ball, since playing just six minutes in his debut after returning from a knee injury. Early signs show an ultimate combo guard who has a pull-up and floater, the shiftiness to create, a high playmaking IQ and a comfort level shooting and cutting off the ball.

Athletic/physical limitations don't appear to be concerning, especially given how advanced he's looked finishing below the rim. We're still waiting to learn more about his playmaking IQ and willingness to facilitate, but from a pure skill perspective, he's looking the like the sharpest guard in the draft.

Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Shooting 36.9 percent from the field while playing just 16.1 minutes through nine games, Whitehead has struggled with his shot and decision-making. He gets a pass because of a late start and a big adjustment, having to play mostly a spot-up role without the luxury of getting typical starter playing time.

Visions of a pro scorer have still been there, with Whitehead looking best pulling up into jumpers and attacking defenders in space. At 6'7", 220 pounds, he's demonstrated impressive strength at both ends, self-creation and tough shot-making for an 18-year-old.

Questions have popped up, though, mostly around his low-percentage shot selection and poor touch/feel finishing drives (8-of-20 on half-court layups). Scouts will need more time to assess him as he gains back his comfort level and confidence, which appears to be rising after last Saturday's 15-point game against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Cam Whitmore (Villanova, SG/SF, Freshman)

Summer flashes of improved ball-handling and shooting have carried over to Villanova. While he's also showcased his signature explosion and power, his step-back jumpers and countermoves into drives are what should continue to create top-five hype. We haven't seen any playmaking from Whitmore yet, which may lead to scouts to label him as more of a forward than a guard. But it looks like the freshman possesses an optimal punch of strength, burst and shot-making for a big wing or small-ball 4 at the next level.