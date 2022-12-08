Bills' Von Miller Says He Plans to Play at Least 4 More Seasons Despite ACL Injury

Set Number: x164230 TK1

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller believes he has a lot left to his career despite suffering a torn ACL two weeks ago, as he told The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday:

"It's nothing but work, you're never out of the fight, man," Miller said. "I plan on playing four, five, six more years, and this is the route I had to take to get there."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Miller would miss the rest of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Week 12. The 33-year-old had eight sacks in 11 games.

Returning to the NFL level after a serious knee injury is difficult, but Miller has a timeline to get back on the field and is ready to put the work in. He also suffered a torn ACL in 2013 and missed the entire 2020 season because of an ankle injury.

Of course, Miller has little to prove with a resume that should put him in the Hall of Fame even if he doesn't play another down.

The 2011 second overall pick was the Defensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to eight Pro Bowls and earned three first-team All-Pro honors. He has won two Super Bowl titles, including last year with the Los Angeles Rams and with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season when he was named MVP of Super Bowl 50.

Miller's 123.5 career sacks rank first among active players, and he has tallied at least eight sacks in each of his 10 seasons with at least 10 games played.

The veteran, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in March, appears determined to add to his accolades.