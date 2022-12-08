Nets' Kyrie Irving Covers Up Nike Logos on Shoes vs. Hornets After Contract Ended

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Nike officially dissolved its business relationship with Kyrie Irving earlier this week after he had amplified an antisemitc movie on his social media platforms back in October and initially didn't apologize for doing so.

On Wednesday night, Irving responded to that decision by covering up the Nike logo on his sneakers during a 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets:

Irving had shared a similar message in the direct aftermath of Nike's decision to cut ties with him:

It remains to be seen where the high-profile sneaker free agent will end up with his successful time with Nike—Irving's signature shoe was one of the apparel brand's most popular—now over.