X

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Covers Up Nike Logos on Shoes vs. Hornets After Contract Ended

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 8, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: A view of the taped sneakers of Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on December 07, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Nike officially dissolved its business relationship with Kyrie Irving earlier this week after he had amplified an antisemitc movie on his social media platforms back in October and initially didn't apologize for doing so.

    On Wednesday night, Irving responded to that decision by covering up the Nike logo on his sneakers during a 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyrie Irving covered up the Swoosh on his Nike Kyrie 3 with some messages following his official split with the company. <br><br>Irving is a sneaker free agent <a href="https://t.co/xyKS4qN1qd">pic.twitter.com/xyKS4qN1qd</a>

    Irving had shared a similar message in the direct aftermath of Nike's decision to cut ties with him:

    Hélà @KyrieIrving

    <a href="https://t.co/XwLDw6nhmS">pic.twitter.com/XwLDw6nhmS</a>

    It remains to be seen where the high-profile sneaker free agent will end up with his successful time with Nike—Irving's signature shoe was one of the apparel brand's most popular—now over.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.