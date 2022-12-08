Panthers DE Henry Anderson Says He Suffered 'Minor Stroke' in October

John McCoy/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson told reporters that he suffered a minor stroke in October due to a blood clot in his brain.

Carolina Blitz relayed remarks from Anderson, who noted he went to the hospital after experiencing numbness and a loss of feeling in his extremities:

Anderson also noted that his speech became slurred as well. His wife eventually took him to the hospital, and he said the issue was "resolved pretty quickly."

"I didn't know much about strokes but I found out more about them and realized I got pretty lucky avoiding anything serious and long term," Anderson said, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "I am glad that I was kind of oblivious when it happened because I would have been a little more panicked had I realized what was going on. But like I said, I got pretty lucky."

Doctors could not find what may have caused the blood clot despite running a battery of tests.

"Every test we looked at came negative," Anderson said. "I think it was something that I got unlucky because they ran a ton of tests and everything was good. There wasn't anything that showed up or they could point to that they said could have caused it."

Anderson said that he's undergone numerous blood tests to ensure he doesn't have any lingering effects from the stroke.

The Panthers designated Anderson to return from the reserve/non-football injury list on Wednesday, which starts a 21-day window for him to return to the 53-man roster. Anderson said he's hoping to play Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. He initially landed on the NFI list on Oct. 25.

The 31-year-old has played eight NFL seasons for the Indianapolis Colts (2015-2017), New York Jets (2018-2020), New England Patriots (2021) and Panthers (2022). He's posted 12 tackles (six solo) for the Panthers in six games this year and notably amassed a career-high seven sacks for the Jets in 2018.