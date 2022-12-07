NFL Rumors: 1/3 of League Expected to Make Offseason Change, 'Key Addition' at QB

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NFL quarterback carousel is expected to be running at full force this offseason.

Matt Miller of ESPN spoke to one general manager who said he expects one-third of the league to have a new starting quarterback or make a "key addition" at the position in the spring.

Looking at the landscape of the league, it's easy to identify around a dozen teams that have the potential to make a quarterback change.

Almost Certain to Make QB Change

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Others to Watch

New York Jets

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

The Texans, Panthers, Falcons and Colts are among the teams to watch at the top of the 2023 NFL draft. The Lions could also get in the mix with the first-round pick they're receiving from the Los Angeles Rams.

Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud are expected to be the top two quarterbacks taken next April and are mortal locks as top-10 picks. Kentucky's Will Levis has also garnered significant buzz but is a polarizing prospect after a disappointing senior season.

Houston would have the No. 1 overall pick if the season ended today.

The other listed teams will be extremely scenario-dependent. The Jets offense has come alive with Mike White under center, but he likely isn't a long-term solution. They're an obvious free-agent fit for Jimmy Garoppolo, given the familiarity with head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from their time in San Francisco.

The Jets could also be active in the trade market and look to add a veteran piece like Jared Goff or Derek Carr.

Detroit's willingness to move Goff will depend on whether it plans to add a quarterback at the top of the draft. The Raiders seemed likelier to move on from Carr before their recent three-game winning streak, but he's still a potential trade candidate if Las Vegas decides it wants a full-scale rebuild in the vision of general manager Dave Ziegler.

The Titans would be an option if they plan to move on from Ryan Tannehill, who carries a $36.6 million cap hit for next season. Tannehill likely will have to restructure his contract if he wants to remain in Tennessee in 2023. The firing of general manager Jon Robinson, who signed Tannehill, will also be a wrinkle in the quarterback's future.

The Bucs will be dependent on the whims of Tom Brady. The GOAT retired and then unretired last offseason, setting the stage for what's been a mediocre 2022 campaign. Brady will be a free agent this March and could be on the market for a new home for his age-46 season.

The Colts, Giants and Jets would likely be interested in Brady if he hit the open market. There's also a non-zero chance that Brady winds up deciding he wants one last year in New England to close his career, which would present head coach Bill Belichick with an interesting conundrum. Mac Jones has regressed in his second NFL season, calling into question whether he's the Patriots' long-term answer under center.

The Giants, perhaps the best team on this list, may wind up stuck with Daniel Jones in 2023 unless a better veteran option comes available. Franchise-tagging Jones and retaining him for one more season is the most likely option at this juncture, but it's far from a certainty.