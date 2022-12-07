Report: Leslie Frazier a 'Name to Watch' for Colts' Head Coaching Job in Offseason

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier could be a top candidate to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts next season, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Graziano reported that Frazier "has been brought up to me by more than one person lately as a name to watch" for the vacancy in Indianapolis.

Jeff Saturday has been the Colts' interim coach since Frank Reich was fired in November, but the team is just 1-3 since the switch and could be seeking a full-time replacement in the offseason.

Frazier would be a qualified candidate after six seasons as the Bills' defensive coordinator, including the last three years as assistant head coach.

Buffalo has the No. 4 scoring defense in the NFL despite being without Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White for much of the season. Last year, the unit ranked first in both points and yards allowed on the way to an 11-6 record and a trip to the AFC divisional round.

Frazier also has experience in Indianapolis as the defensive backs coach for the 2006 team that won the Super Bowl.

The 63-year-old spent that season under head coach Tony Dungy, who could be an "ally" in the coaching search considering his pull in Indianapolis with owner Jim Irsay, per Graziano.

Though Frazier did struggle in his last stint as a head coach, going 21-32-1 across four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, his resume since then should get him another chance at leading an NFL team.

The Colts could use a veteran leader after falling to 4-8-1 in 2022 despite entering the year with high expectations.

Hiring Frazier, who is Black, would also be a positive step for the franchise after widespread criticism following the addition of Saturday.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance announced it would review the team's process for naming an interim coach who had no prior coaching experience at either the NFL or college level. The organization previously argued the hire went against the "spirit" of the Rooney Rule intended to create opportunities for minority candidates.