    NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during warm-ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)
    Mike Comer/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday.

    The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury.

    Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't land with the San Francisco 49ers, who have to lean on Brock Purdy as their starter with Jimmy Garoppolo out for potentially 7-8 weeks because of a Lisfranc injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Social media applauded the gamesmanship by Rams general manager Les Snead.

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    The Rams claiming Baker so the 49ers couldn't is the division-rival pettiness you love to see. <a href="https://t.co/v0mKPFng76">https://t.co/v0mKPFng76</a>

    Dave Dameshek @Dameshek

    Just to be jerks to the arch-rival Niners?<br>I hope so! <br>This kinda petty behavior &gt; swapping jerseys at midfield <a href="https://t.co/yuYbKRqVxH">https://t.co/yuYbKRqVxH</a>

    Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar

    Yanno, after watching Bryce Perkins and John Wolford the last two weeks, I certainly understand why Sean McVay said let’s try the Baker thing. <a href="https://t.co/Ja3IXRqBtn">https://t.co/Ja3IXRqBtn</a>

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Just blocking the Niners... <a href="https://t.co/5mVoxYvG3n">https://t.co/5mVoxYvG3n</a>

    Vincent Frank @VincentFrankNFL

    Rams really blocked the 49ers from getting Baker Mayfield. <br><br>This timeline is so hilarious.

    James Brady @jamesbradyisme

    the Rams being the team to claim Baker instead of the 49ers is my Super Bowl.

    Schefter threw a bit of a wet blanket on the discourse, though, when he reported the Niners didn't place a waiver claim on Mayfield.

    Some also wondered whether San Francisco was the one playing three-dimensional chess.

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    Pretending that Jimmy was out for the year to trick McVay into employing Baker &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; <a href="https://t.co/O7PRYLVl8u">https://t.co/O7PRYLVl8u</a>

    PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA

    CMC seeing that the Niners didn't get Baker Mayfield <a href="https://t.co/DtYyH34NZa">pic.twitter.com/DtYyH34NZa</a>

    Tim Baysinger @tim_bays

    Rams keep helping the 49ers season

    Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

    Nick Bosa pissed ... <br><br>... that the 49ers already have played the Rams twice. <a href="https://t.co/LRK4b7Kj6g">https://t.co/LRK4b7Kj6g</a>

    At 3-9, the Rams haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, but their quest for the postseason is effectively over.

    Playing the role of spoiler and helping to deny the Niners an NFC West title provides Los Angeles with what little satisfaction it can take from a disappointing season.

