NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury.

Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't land with the San Francisco 49ers, who have to lean on Brock Purdy as their starter with Jimmy Garoppolo out for potentially 7-8 weeks because of a Lisfranc injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Social media applauded the gamesmanship by Rams general manager Les Snead.

Schefter threw a bit of a wet blanket on the discourse, though, when he reported the Niners didn't place a waiver claim on Mayfield.

Some also wondered whether San Francisco was the one playing three-dimensional chess.

At 3-9, the Rams haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, but their quest for the postseason is effectively over.

Playing the role of spoiler and helping to deny the Niners an NFC West title provides Los Angeles with what little satisfaction it can take from a disappointing season.