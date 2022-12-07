MLB Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball conducted a draft lottery for the first time in league history Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the first beneficiaries of that process.

The top six in this year's draft order were decided via the lottery system. The Pirates, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics round out the top six for the draft, which will occur in Seattle in July at a to-be-determined date.

The Pirates, Nationals and Athletics entered the draft with equal 16.5 percent chances to earn the No. 1 spot by virtue of finishing with the three worst win-loss records in the bigs last year.

Every other non-playoff team received decreasing chances of securing the No. 1 spot based on their records, from the 62-100 Cincinnati Reds (13.25 percent) to the 86-76 Milwaukee Brewers (0.23 percent).

Here's a look at how the first round of this year's draft shakes out alongside a look at some of the top prospects right now.

2023 MLB Draft (Round 1 Order)

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

2. Washington Nationals

3. Detroit Tigers

4. Texas Rangers

5. Minnesota Twins

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Cincinnati Reds

8. Kansas City Royals

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Miami Marlins

11. Los Angeles Angels

12. Arizona Diamondbacks

13. Chicago Cubs

14. Boston Red Sox

15. Chicago White Sox

16. San Francisco Giants

17. Baltimore Orioles

18. Milwaukee Brewers

19. Tampa Bay Rays

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. New York Mets

23. Seattle Mariners

24. Cleveland Guardians

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Los Angeles Dodgers

27. San Diego Padres

28. New York Yankees

29. Philadelphia Phillies

30. Houston Astros

Ole Miss SS Jacob Gonzalez

FanGraphs lists Gonzalez as its top 2023 draft prospect and it's easy to see why. The 6'2", 200-pound Gonzalez broke out for the Rebels in 2021 with a .355 batting average (1.005 OPS) alongside 12 home runs, 55 RBI, 73 runs and 16 doubles in 67 games.

He sports incredible power for a middle infielder, and FanGraphs likes his defensive skillset too.

"Gonzalez's hands, actions, quick transfer, internal clock, and arm accuracy all make him a likely plus defensive shortstop despite lacking big speed/range," FanGraphs' report reads.

His average dropped to .273 in 2022, but Gonzalez notably smacked 18 home runs alongside a .963 OPS in 65 games en route to leading the Rebels to their first national championship.

LSU OF Dylan Crews

Perfect Game has LSU outfielder Crews as its "consensus top prospect," with Isaiah Burrows writing that he has "an advanced offensive skill set and top-of-the-class exit velocities" as well as "a rare blend of floor and ceiling."

The 6'1", 203-pound Crews hit .349 (1.153 OPS) with 22 home runs and 72 RBI in just 62 games for the Tigers. He averaged nearly three total bases per game (172) and over one run per outing (73).

That campaign followed up an excellent 2021 season, where he hit .362 with 18 homers and 42 RBI alongside a 1.116 OPS. He'll turn 21 years old in February.

Tennessee RHP Chase Dollander

Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander is widely considered the top pitching prospect available in 2023, but Prospects Live went one step further and listed him as the No. 1 player overall in this year's pool.

"Pretty much the complete package and the argument can be made he's the best college pitching prospect in over a decade," the Prospects Live Staff wrote.

The 21-year-old Dollander went 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA (0.80 WHIP) and 108 strikeouts in 79.0 innings for Tennessee. He transferred to the Vols after one year at Georgia Southern.

The SEC Pitcher of the Year and near-consensus First Team All-American stands at 6'3" and 192 pounds.