WWE's The Usos Lead PWI's 2022 Tag Team 100 Rankings

For the first time in their careers, undisputed WWE tag team champions The Usos sit atop the PWI 100.

On Monday, Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual list of the top 100 tag teams in the world, and twin brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso topped the field. In 2021, The Usos were ranked No. 4, while the top spot went to the Young Bucks of AEW.

Per Fightful, teams were ranked based on "in-ring achievement, influence on the sport/promotion, technical ability, quality of competition, and activity."

The evaluation period lasted from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022. The Usos, who already held the SmackDown tag team titles, embarked on a historic run during that time by claiming the Raw tag team belts to become undisputed champions. Last month, they surpassed The New Day's 483-day record for the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. The Usos' reign crossed 500 days last week.

During that stretch, the 37-year-olds have had lengthy rivalries with The Street Profits, RK-Bro, The New Day and, more recently, The Brawling Brutes. However, The Usos' most acclaimed work has come as members of The Bloodline alongside their cousin and WWE universal heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.

The storyline involving the Tribal Chief's enlisting his family to dominate WWE has been the most compelling long-term program the company has produced in the last few years. The recent addition of Sami Zayn to the fold as Honorary Uce has added a dynamic that has enthralled fans.

The Usos' historic reign doesn't have an end in sight, and this well-deserved recognition is another accomplishment to add to the mantle of the future Hall of Famers.

