World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Tuesday 2nd-Round Matches
The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup wraps up Tuesday with two intriguing matchups featuring what, on the surface, should be fairly obvious winners.
Spain and Portugal would appear to be on course for the quarterfinals, but an unbeaten Morocco side and a durable Switzerland team, respectively, will be looking to cause an upset.
Can the underdogs win out and which storylines bear watching in Qatar?
Find out with this preview of Tuesday's schedule, as well as the current favorites according to oddsmakers.
Tuesday Schedule and Odds
Odds
Morocco vs. Spain
10 a.m. ET; Streaming on Fox Sports, Telemundo and Peacock
Spain (-185; bet $185 to win $100)
Draw (+310; bet $100 to win $310)
Morocco (+600)
Portugal vs. Switzerland
2 p.m. ET; Streaming on Fox Sports, Telemundo and Peacock
Portugal (-115)
Draw (+250)
Switzerland (+340)
All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Morocco vs. Spain
On the surface, Spain is a team with the potential in the world to win the World Cup. The talent and depth are off the charts. There were expectations for them entering the tournament and they rose to the occasion, obliterating Costa Rica 7-0 in the first match of Group E play.
Then came a 1-1 draw with Germany, followed by a 2-1 loss to Japan and suddenly, there was a real question about the Spanish team's ability to realistically contend. Justifiably so as it had not, to that point, proven that it could be the consistently dominant team to take home the most coveted prize in the sport.
Things will not get easier Tuesday in their second-round match with Morocco.
The opposition went unbeaten in Group F en route to finishing in first place. They tied England and the Netherlands for the most points in group play (7) and advanced to the knockout round for just the second time in their nation's history (1986).
A win Tuesday would not only send them to the quarterfinals but, also, mark the deepest advancement into World Cup play in the country's history.
Morocco has remained unbeaten in eight consecutive games and ceded only two goals during that stretch, making them both incredibly dominant and, somehow, underrated. Hakim Ziyech is the most prominent star on an under-the-radar squad but forward Yousef En-Nesyri is worth keeping an eye on as the team attempts to score one of the higher-profile upsets of a rather unpredictable tournament.
Despite Morocco's flawless record in the tournament, it would absolutely be an upset if for no other reason than the abundance of talent on the Spain squad and its status as a genuine contender for the cup.
Gavi, Pedri, Álvaro Morata and Ansu Fati would, on paper, be the difference in the tournament and ensure the larger country is the favorite to emerge victorious.
Lofty goals, increased scrutiny and an opponent whose own excellence throughout this World Cup play to this point will lend itself to a stunning outcome as Morocco becomes its country's most successful team ever.
Prediction: Morocco defeats Spain, 2-1
Portugal vs. Switzerland
There is no "me" in team, but there is a Christiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese locker room and that may be enough to generate the type of turmoil that costs the country in this World Cup.
Ronaldo earned the ire of his own head coach, Fernando Santos, when he delivered an outburst in response to being substituted midway through the second half of a shocking defeat at the hands of South Korea.
Santos was vocal in his displeasure with his star player for his actions after the game.
"I saw the images, and I didn’t like it at all, I really didn’t like it at all. From then on, everything is finished, these matters are resolved at home, and everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match," he said to the media following the loss.
Ronaldo, who made history in this tournament for becoming the first player to score in five World Cups, likely believed he was too valuable to his team not to be playing. Frustration likely boiled over, but that does not excuse blowing up at your coach's decision on an international stage.
Even if things were handled and the focus shifted rather quickly, the fact that there are still questions being asked of Santos as the team prepares to battle Switzerland in the final match of the Round of 16 suggests that it is absolutely a distraction in the locker room.
A distraction the Swiss will look to take advantage of.
The underdog team has proven its grittiness, defeating Cameroon and Serbia while hanging tough with the No. 1 team in the world, Brazil, losing only by a single goal. A solid mid and backfield will prove tough for the Portuguese to overcome, even with the internationally recognized Ronaldo leading the charge, and could be the difference in another massive upset, with Granit Xhaka being a player to watch in the game.
Big-time players come up big in high-profile spots, though, and despite all of the controversy surrounding him and his actions in what has been a tumultuous year professionally, Ronaldo is a big-time player.
One of the best to ever lace a pair of cleats, he proves the difference Tuesday afternoon and fuels Portugal past Switzerland and into the quarterfinals.
Prediction: Portugal narrowly wins, 1-0