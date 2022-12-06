World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Tuesday 2nd-Round Matches

2 of 3

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

On the surface, Spain is a team with the potential in the world to win the World Cup. The talent and depth are off the charts. There were expectations for them entering the tournament and they rose to the occasion, obliterating Costa Rica 7-0 in the first match of Group E play.

Then came a 1-1 draw with Germany, followed by a 2-1 loss to Japan and suddenly, there was a real question about the Spanish team's ability to realistically contend. Justifiably so as it had not, to that point, proven that it could be the consistently dominant team to take home the most coveted prize in the sport.

Things will not get easier Tuesday in their second-round match with Morocco.

The opposition went unbeaten in Group F en route to finishing in first place. They tied England and the Netherlands for the most points in group play (7) and advanced to the knockout round for just the second time in their nation's history (1986).

A win Tuesday would not only send them to the quarterfinals but, also, mark the deepest advancement into World Cup play in the country's history.

Morocco has remained unbeaten in eight consecutive games and ceded only two goals during that stretch, making them both incredibly dominant and, somehow, underrated. Hakim Ziyech is the most prominent star on an under-the-radar squad but forward Yousef En-Nesyri is worth keeping an eye on as the team attempts to score one of the higher-profile upsets of a rather unpredictable tournament.

Despite Morocco's flawless record in the tournament, it would absolutely be an upset if for no other reason than the abundance of talent on the Spain squad and its status as a genuine contender for the cup.

Gavi, Pedri, Álvaro Morata and Ansu Fati would, on paper, be the difference in the tournament and ensure the larger country is the favorite to emerge victorious.

Lofty goals, increased scrutiny and an opponent whose own excellence throughout this World Cup play to this point will lend itself to a stunning outcome as Morocco becomes its country's most successful team ever.

Prediction: Morocco defeats Spain, 2-1