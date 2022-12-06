Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

0 of 4

AP Photo/David Becker

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is at our doorstep, which means it's playoff time in many season-long fantasy leagues.

Last week's action didn't bring too many big surprises, though it did mark the debut of Detroit Lions rookie wideout Jameson Williams (no catches) and the return of Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase. But injuries were a far bigger story.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the year with a foot injury. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited with a knee issue, while Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has an ankle problem.

How do these injuries and the looming matchups impact the Week 14 fantasy rankings? That's what we're here to examine. Below, you'll find our points-per-reception (PPR) ranking for Week 14 and a look at some potential waiver-wire pickups to target.

As a reminder, the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on bye this week.

