Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Portugal Sub Ripped by Coach: 'I Didn't Like It'

Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Portugal manager Fernando Santos did not appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration at being subbed off in the 65th minute during Friday's 2-1 loss to South Korea.

"On the pitch, I didn't hear anything," he told reporters. "I was too far, and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player, and nothing else.

"Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn't like it," Santos continued. "Didn't like it at all. From there, it's things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game."

