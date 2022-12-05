3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 13 Win vs. Dolphins

0 of 3

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers won on Sunday, but they're probably feeling about as low as they possibly could on a victory Monday.

San Francisco handled a very good Miami Dolphins team, notching a decisive 33-17 victory. However, it also lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury that will sideline him for the remainder of 2022.

Garoppolo will need season-ending surgery, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Now winners of five straight, the 49ers were rolling and looking like a team that could make a Super Bowl push. With Garoppolo out, though, the race to the postseason becomes much more difficult. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are on deck, so San Francisco will have to regroup quickly.

Garoppolo has been solid for the 49ers this season, but we now know that he's done for the year. Here's what else we learned during the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Dolphins.

