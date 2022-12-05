X

    Anthony Davis Draws MVP Buzz from Fans as Lakers Crush Wizards for 3rd Straight Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers' strong run of form continued Sunday as they earned a 130-119 road victory over the Washington Wizards.

    While the Lakers are still only 10-12 on the season, they've now won eight of their last 10 games.

    Anthony Davis has been a major spark behind the turnaround. He had averaged 32.9 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the previous eight games.

    The eight-time All-Star had his 10th consecutive double-double Sunday, finishing with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. This is the kind of player the Lakers have wanted him to be ever since acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans, and he might be assembling an MVP résumé.

    Chris Manning @LD2K

    Let’s get the AD for MVP convos going! <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> 👀

    Elex Michaelson @Elex_Michaelson

    Most smart basketball commentators said before the season that the only way the Lakers would have a chance…would be if Anthony Davis played like the NBA MVP. <br><br>In recent games, he has been. And their team looks great!

    Michael Sykes, II @MikeDSykes

    Anthony Davis might be MVP dog.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Anthony Davis got a bunch of MVP chants in Washington D.C., which has long been a partisan Lakers building when they're in town, after reaching 40 points for the 2nd straight game.<br><br>He's 16 of 22 for 41 with 14 boards and 3 blocks. <br><br>LAL up 105-81.

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    Gonna need a 30 for 30 on what the heck happened with Anthony Davis. He is destroying everyone lately.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Lakers fans watching Anthony Davis score 24 points and grab 9 rebounds in the first half <a href="https://t.co/IJUT1sRBPy">pic.twitter.com/IJUT1sRBPy</a>

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    The Wizards and Bucks rank fifth and sixth in both restricted area attempts allowed and restricted area field goal percentage allowed.<br><br>Anthony Davis scored 99 combined points against them in two games.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Anthony Davis in his last nine games 😤💪<br><br>37 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST<br>38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK<br>30 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL<br>37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK<br>25 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK<br>25 PTS, 13 REB, 4 BLK<br>27 PTS, 12 REB, 3 BLK<br>44 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK<br>55 PTS, 17 REB, 3 BLK<br><br>HE'S BACK. <a href="https://t.co/2U0DUXA2zk">pic.twitter.com/2U0DUXA2zk</a>

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Lakers star Anthony Davis scored 55 points Vs Wizards, four shy of his career-high. Davis has 99 points in his last 2 games, the most over a 2-game span by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant since March 2007. The only other Lakers player to do this is Elgin Baylor. <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a> <a href="https://t.co/0ZfziI03pc">pic.twitter.com/0ZfziI03pc</a>

    NBA.com/Stats @nbastats

    Since blocks became official in 1973-74, Anthony Davis is the 1st player in Lakers franchise history to record 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 3+ blocks in back-to-back games. <a href="https://t.co/anmIrkW3j2">https://t.co/anmIrkW3j2</a> <a href="https://t.co/vUIHXG5gJd">pic.twitter.com/vUIHXG5gJd</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    Mamba Mentality <a href="https://t.co/ydkc2W2uO9">pic.twitter.com/ydkc2W2uO9</a>

    Pau Gasol @paugasol

    AD is absolutely killing! That’s what I’m talking about!! Keep it rolling <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lakers</a>!

    Los Angeles was one of the NBA's biggest punchlines when it opened at 2-10. Now, it's impossible to ignore the progress being made by the team under first-year head coach Darvin Ham.

    Davis will get the headlines for obvious reasons, but Lonnie Walker IV chipped in with 20 points against Washington. The bench combined to contribute 21 points as well.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Lakers guard rotation has turned into a fun group between Lonnie, Reaves, &amp; Russ <br><br>Dennis still finding his rhythm but I think he is gonna get a lot better

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    The Lakers have the No. 7 ranked offense in the NBA since Nov. 1 and just scored 68 in the first half against Washington. Ignore the apocalyptic start and the Lakers have been a very good offense basically ever since.

    Juan Carlos Reneo @ReneusMeister

    Lakers are good? <a href="https://t.co/ClK6f1sx2m">pic.twitter.com/ClK6f1sx2m</a>

    Rohan Nadkarni @RohanNadkarni

    Lakers are back

    Los 🍇 @LosPollosTV

    The Lakers are legitimately good. Westbrook and everybody are playing their roles. AD is an MVP candidate. LeBron is LeBron. This team is a championship contender.

    The Lakers pivot to the third leg of their six-game road trip Tuesday for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The fanbase might have been getting antsy when reading rumors of general manager Rob Pelinka wanting to wait around before pursuing any significant trades. That patient approach is paying off in a big way because this squad looks transformed with Davis firing on all cylinders.

