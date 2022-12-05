Anthony Davis Draws MVP Buzz from Fans as Lakers Crush Wizards for 3rd Straight Win

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' strong run of form continued Sunday as they earned a 130-119 road victory over the Washington Wizards.

While the Lakers are still only 10-12 on the season, they've now won eight of their last 10 games.

Anthony Davis has been a major spark behind the turnaround. He had averaged 32.9 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over the previous eight games.

The eight-time All-Star had his 10th consecutive double-double Sunday, finishing with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. This is the kind of player the Lakers have wanted him to be ever since acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans, and he might be assembling an MVP résumé.

Los Angeles was one of the NBA's biggest punchlines when it opened at 2-10. Now, it's impossible to ignore the progress being made by the team under first-year head coach Darvin Ham.

Davis will get the headlines for obvious reasons, but Lonnie Walker IV chipped in with 20 points against Washington. The bench combined to contribute 21 points as well.

The Lakers pivot to the third leg of their six-game road trip Tuesday for a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The fanbase might have been getting antsy when reading rumors of general manager Rob Pelinka wanting to wait around before pursuing any significant trades. That patient approach is paying off in a big way because this squad looks transformed with Davis firing on all cylinders.