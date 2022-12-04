A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles

A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with EaglesDecember 4, 2022
A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.
NFL @NFL
A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>
NFL @NFL
A.J. BROWN IS HAVING A DAY. <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/8aTa7WWiAc">pic.twitter.com/8aTa7WWiAc</a>
After the game, Brown said he wanted to make the Titans regret trading him to Philly in the offseason:
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
“This one meant a lot to me. <br>I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t circle this game”<br><br>“Today I’m gonna have to give you this whooping, but I still love you” 😂<br><br>-AJ Brown on beating his former team and his TD (reversed) celly <a href="https://t.co/HcNNZAdM88">pic.twitter.com/HcNNZAdM88</a>
