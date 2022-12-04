X

    A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 04: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after scoring touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

    NFL @NFL

    A.J. BROWN. 41-yard TD against his former team! <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/H2xLp1MbrX">pic.twitter.com/H2xLp1MbrX</a>

    NFL @NFL

    A.J. BROWN IS HAVING A DAY. <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsPHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A">https://t.co/3GGO7Ve30A</a> <a href="https://t.co/8aTa7WWiAc">pic.twitter.com/8aTa7WWiAc</a>

    After the game, Brown said he wanted to make the Titans regret trading him to Philly in the offseason:

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    “This one meant a lot to me. <br>I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t circle this game”<br><br>“Today I’m gonna have to give you this whooping, but I still love you” 😂<br><br>-AJ Brown on beating his former team and his TD (reversed) celly <a href="https://t.co/HcNNZAdM88">pic.twitter.com/HcNNZAdM88</a>

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    AJ Brown said he wanted to retire a Titan. Felt he did everything he could to make that happen. Then they traded him<br><br>“I wanted to make them regret that decision”

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.