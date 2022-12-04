A.J. Brown: I Wanted to Make Titans 'Regret' Offseason Trade with Eagles

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A.J. Brown went off against his former team Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two scores in the Philadelphia Eagles' 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, Brown said he wanted to make the Titans regret trading him to Philly in the offseason:

