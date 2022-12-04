X

    Deion Sanders Officially Named Colorado Head Coach After Jackson State's SWAC Title

    Adam WellsDecember 4, 2022

    JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Deion Sanders is heading to Colorado.

    The University of Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Sanders will be the next head football coach for the program.

    Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball

    AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU. <br><br>Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!<br><br>📝 <a href="https://t.co/otRTjyivpr">https://t.co/otRTjyivpr</a> <a href="https://t.co/q63LyoWqSX">pic.twitter.com/q63LyoWqSX</a>

    Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Sanders told his Jackson State players after their victory over Southern in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday he was leaving for the new job.

