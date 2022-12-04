Deion Sanders Officially Named Colorado Head Coach After Jackson State's SWAC Title

Deion Sanders Officially Named Colorado Head Coach After Jackson State's SWAC TitleDecember 4, 2022
Deion Sanders is heading to Colorado.
The University of Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Sanders will be the next head football coach for the program.
Colorado Buffaloes Football @CUBuffsFootball
AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU. <br><br>Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!<br><br>📝 <a href="https://t.co/otRTjyivpr">https://t.co/otRTjyivpr</a> <a href="https://t.co/q63LyoWqSX">pic.twitter.com/q63LyoWqSX</a>
Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Sanders told his Jackson State players after their victory over Southern in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday he was leaving for the new job.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.