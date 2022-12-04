Deion Sanders, Jackson State Win 2nd Straight SWAC Title amid HC's Rumored Exit

Justin Ford/Getty Images

If Deion Sanders is nearing the end of his tenure as head coach at Jackson State, he went out on a high note.

The Tigers defeated Southern 43-24 to win their second consecutive SWAC Championship title.

Saturday's victory comes amid rumors that Sanders is on the verge of accepting the head-coaching job at the University of Colorado.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders "has been preparing to make an exit" from Jackson State for Colorado and he's spent most of this week "making inquiries to both potential members of his on-field staff and support staff at Colorado" about possibly joining him.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg added a formal announcement from the University of Colorado about its next head football coach is expected to come on Saturday night or early Sunday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.