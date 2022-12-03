2022 CFP Title Odds: Ohio State Back in Mix After TCU, USC Lose Conference Titles

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The college football national championship odds have drastically changed after No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC's losses in their respective conference championship games.

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds peg No. 1 Georgia as the -125 favorite ($125 bet to win $100) to become the national champion.

The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Ohio State (+300) and then TCU (+1200) to round out the quartet. No other team is listed.

OSU is the clear beneficiary to TCU's and USC's losses. The Buckeyes are assuredly in the CFP field now, with the only question being a matter of where they fall in the field.

USC is undoubtedly out after an ugly 47-24 loss to No. 11 Utah in the Pac 12 Championship Game, where the Utes went on a 44-7 run to close the game. That marked the Trojans' second loss to Utah this year.

The question is whether TCU makes it in. The Horned Frogs still have a 12-1 record and beat everyone on their schedule. They beat No. 10 Kansas State 38-28 in October before falling to the Wildcats 31-28 in overtime in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

Alabama is the next team up after OSU. The No. 6 Crimson Tide, who finished 10-2, fell twice on the final play of the game to No. 7 Tennessee and No. 14 LSU. Like OSU, Alabama is off this week.

We'll soon find out what the committee decides with the College Football Playoff Selection Show starting Sunday at noon ET.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.