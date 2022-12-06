2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?

0 of 32

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13.

In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.

Of course, it wasn't all bad news. Losses for the Jets and Chiefs meant wins for the Vikings and Bengals. The Philadelphia Eagles continued having one of the best regular seasons in franchise history by drilling the first-place Titans. And the Las Vegas Raiders continued their climb back to respectability with a third straight win.

As has been the case every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have come together to sift through another wild week of NFL action and slot the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

The last-place team is locked in. But there's a new (old) No. 1.