2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?
The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13.
In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.
Of course, it wasn't all bad news. Losses for the Jets and Chiefs meant wins for the Vikings and Bengals. The Philadelphia Eagles continued having one of the best regular seasons in franchise history by drilling the first-place Titans. And the Las Vegas Raiders continued their climb back to respectability with a third straight win.
As has been the case every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have come together to sift through another wild week of NFL action and slot the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.
The last-place team is locked in. But there's a new (old) No. 1.
32. Houston Texans (1-10-1)
Last Week: 32
Week 13 Result: Lost vs. Cleveland 27-14
The Houston Texans have seemingly decided that just getting beat is boring. That being drilled is drab. That being pounded is pedestrian.
No, the Texans have to lose with panache—like losing by double digits in a game in which they didn't surrender an offensive touchdown.
No, really. The Texans allowed a punt return touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones, and the nadir of an atrocious second start by Kyle Allen were fumble and interception returns for scores.
Houston's defense tried to keep the team in the game, allowing just six points and 304 yards of offense. But as head coach Lovie Smith said after the loss, an offensive offense didn't hold up its end of the deal.
"I think our defense played well throughout, [but] their defense outplayed our defense today," Smith said. "Offensively you can't win many games playing like that. I'm just disappointed in how we played offensively."
Here it is. The plain truth. The Texans are terrible. The worst team in the league by a sizable margin. Over the next three weeks, Houston will be demolished by Dallas, killed by Kansas City and trampled by Tennessee. Maybe Houston can squeak by the Jaguars or Colts at the end of the year. But at this point all that would accomplish is jeopardizing the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.
31. Denver Broncos (3-9)
Last Week: 31
Week 13 Result: Lost at Baltimore 10-9
Each week is a new low in a season filled with them for the Denver Broncos.
In a game the Denver defense allowed just 10 points, the Baltimore Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Broncos led most of the way, Denver still found a way to lose for the ninth time this season thanks to another woeful performance from Russell Wilson and the offense. The Broncos tallied just 272 yards of offense, converted just two of 12 third downs and failed to score 17 points for the fourth game in a row.
Despite a disastrous stretch of eight losses in nine games, Wilson told reporters the Broncos aren't about to panic.
"I talked to the guys afterward in the locker room, and I'm just telling them that at the end of the day, the two things we can control is our attitude and our energy," Wilson said. "If we can control those two things in the midst of the storm, we can turn this thing around."
Davenport thinks the team should have panicked a month ago.
"There's no way that Wilson can actually believe the nonsense he's spouting," he said. "He's got eight touchdown passes for the season. Denver is the worst offense in the NFL in the only category that matters—points. And a season that was supposed to end with a deep playoff run is headed toward handing a top-five pick to Seattle. Thank goodness the Broncos didn't do anything foolish like also hand a Wilson a $250 million extension—then things would look really bad."
"At this point, it's difficult to imagine the Broncos ever getting any positive return from the Wilson trade," Sobleski added. "It looks to be the worst in NFL history. Denver has scored fewer than 20 points in all but two contests this season. The offense is an absolute disaster in the red zone. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett might not make it past his first season at the helm. It all stems from the team's decision to bring in Wilson. Hey, at least the Broncos D is outstanding."
30. Carolina Panthers (4-8)
Last Week: 29
Week 13 Result: Bye
The quarterback situation for the Carolina Panthers in 2022 has been a merry-go-round of mediocrity. Baker Mayfield opened the season as the starter, only to struggle and give way to PJ Walker. When Walker couldn't get it done, it was back to Mayfield. And when Mayfield bombed again, the Panthers turned the ball over to 2021 starter Sam Darnold.
After opening the season on injured reserve, Darnold played arguably the best game any Carolina quarterback has this season in Week 12, throwing for 164 yards and a score with a passer rating of 103.8 in a win over the Broncos. Per the team's website, center Bradley Bozeman lauded Darnold's ability to fight through adversity this season.
"Sam has come in here and done his thing every single day," Bozeman said. "From the injury to being on IR, he's in there studying the film; he's doing the things he needs to do to be locked in. And this guy has done the right thing every single day. Just so, so happy and proud for him to come and play like that."
Darnold isn't the long-term answer under center in Carolina—that was established last year. And it can be argued that all wins do is cost the Panthers draft position.
But if interim coach Steve Wilks can get Carolina to
finish the season strong, he might just be able to ditch the "interim" tag
in 2023. And the Panthers must have at least some faith in Darnold—they released Mayfield on Monday.
29. Los Angeles Rams (3-9)
Last Week: 27
Week 13 Result: Lost vs. Seattle 27-23
No defending Super Bowl champion had ever lost six games in a row. Not ever.
Until Sunday.
The 2022 season has been an unmitigated disaster for the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve. So is reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald missed Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. And there is one team in the entire NFC with a worse record than Los Angeles.
While addressing the media after yet another loss, head coach Sean McVay said he's proud of the fight the Rams have shown.
"I'm proud to be rolling through this with this group," McVay said. "I'm proud to be battling through adversity with them. I'm going to continue to do everything in my power for us to try to change the result, but you can't deny that there's been improvement. You're not going away with the moral victories, but I think we can all see the steps this group has taken."
However, positive spin aside, there's no other way to classify the 2022 Rams other than historically disappointing. And unless Los Angeles can win three games down the stretch, it will post the fewest wins by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.
28. Chicago Bears (3-10)
Last Week: 30
Week 13 Result: Lost vs. Green Bay 28-19
That Justin Fields has been an electrifying player this year isn't in question. He's certainly been a favorite son of the fantasy football community as well.
But the NFL is a results-driven business, and in Chicago the results have seemingly been the same virtually every week.
Close, but no cigar.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Bears held a 19-10 lead over the archrival Packers. But as been the case so many times, the Bears couldn't hold the lead—in large part because Fields threw two fourth-quarter interceptions.
However, Fields also set season highs in passing yards (254), completion percentage (80.0) and yards per attempt (10.2). He told reporters after the game the effort was actually a step in the right direction where his progression as a passer is concerned.
"I think this was one of my best games passing-wise," Fields said. "Of course, the stats aren't going to show that. I felt really comfortable out there in the passing game and just have to keep improving and keep getting better."
After the bye, Fields will have four more chances to build momentum heading into the offseason. Four chances to ease concerns about his long-term viability.
Because with Chicago all the way up to the second overall pick in 2023, the Bears will have a critical decision to make regarding what to do with that pick.
27. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)
Last Week: 25
Week 13 Result: Lost at Dallas 54-19
When the fourth quarter of Sunday night's meeting between Dallas and Indianapolis opened. The Colts were down just two points. There was an opportunity for the Colts to notch a potentially season-saving upset.
Five unanswered touchdowns later, the Colts were on the wrong end of another ugly loss. And per Sobleski, that blowout only hammered home the fact that the 2022 Colts are a mess from top to bottom.
"Well, the Jeff Saturday experiment was fun while it lasted," he said. "Owner Jim Irsay has now been smacked in the face by reality. An ill-advised hire—no matter how good of a leader or how much experience he had as a player—couldn't correct the ills found within the Colts' roster. It's time for a reset in Indianapolis. Irsay already began with the coaching staff. General manager Chris Ballard shouldn't be safe. Matt Ryan's tenure behind center is coming to a miserable end. The Colts are a team about to enter a significant rebuild."
Another dreadful effort from Ryan led to postgame questions about a potential switch at quarterback. But Saturday indicated that he's not inclined to make a switch.
"From a quarterback perspective, you dig yourself a hole, you've got to get out," Saturday said. "[Ryan] knows he didn't play good. It doesn't take us to tell him. But no, you don't yank him. You work your way out. You've got to fix it and find a way to get better."
Frankly, at this point it probably doesn't matter anyway—Indy's problems go well beyond one position.
26. New Orleans Saints (4-9)
Last Week: 24
Week 13 Result: Lost at Tampa Bay 17-16
Losing is never fun. But some losses hurt that much more. Losses in games that should have been won. Losses at the very end of games. Soul-wrenching, spirit-murdering defeats.
The New Orleans Saints' Monday night loss to the Buccaneers was all of those things.
The Saints led most of the way and had the ball and a 13-point lead with less than seven minutes to play. But Tampa Bay finally got untracked, the Saints sputtered, and when Tom Brady found running back Rachaad White with just a few ticks left, the collapse was complete.
Of course, collapsing is something the Saints have been doing for some time now. New Orleans hasn't run the ball consistently, and it didn't Monday with 66 yards on 25 carries. Andy Dalton didn't play badly, but he didn't make those one or two throws to sustain late drives. After holding Tampa Bay in check, the Saints allowed touchdowns on the Buccaneers' final two drives.
Now, they are guaranteed a losing record. The team's salary-cap situation is one of the worst in the NFL. And New Orleans will hand its highest draft pick to the 11-1 Eagles.
Other than that, everything is fine.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)
Last Week: 23
Week 13 Result: Lost at Detroit 40-14
Remember when we thought the Jacksonville Jaguars were turning a corner? That the franchise was finally ready to take a real step toward respectability?
Those were good times—good times that lasted until the opening series of Sunday's face-plant in Detroit.
That opening series ended after two plays with a Travis Etienne Jr. fumble. The Lions converted that turnover into a touchdown and never looked back, rolling the Jaguars in a laugher that erased any momentum the team had from last week's upset of the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters after the game that the Jaguars embarrassed themselves.
"It's embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that's the word to describe it; it's embarrassing," Lawrence said. "I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them. Those guys, those guys whupped us. It's just embarrassing, especially coming off a big win when you come out here and lay an egg. It just can't happen. We've lost eight games this year, and never have I felt like we got embarrassed like we did today."
It was a stark reminder that while the Jaguars have flashed on occasion this season, they still have a long way to go.
24. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)
Last Week: 19
Week 13 Result: Lost vs. Pittsburgh 19-16
The Atlanta Falcons have spent much of the 2022 season lurking at the fringes of playoff contention. But after falling in listless fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the Falcons have lost two straight and four of five. The team's next loss will ensure a losing season.
And heading into the bye week, Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith is prepared to make changes—including a switch at quarterback.
Smith was specifically asked by reporters after Sunday's loss about handing the offensive reins to rookie Desmond Ridder. And while Smith didn't say for sure that Ridder would start in Week 15, he also didn't say that he wouldn't.
"We just finished the game, obviously. I have some private thoughts, but we need to decompress, we need to meet as a staff," Smith said. "There's a lot of things. Sure, we've been close, but we've got to evaluate everything. We've got to get back over the hump, get back into the winning category, so there's a lot that needs to be evaluated, talked about and discussed."
"We'll evaluate everything," Smith said. "Every job."
"At this point," Davenport said, "there's no reason not to start Ridder and see what you have in the rookie. Marcus Mariota isn't terrible, but he isn't especially good, either. He's certainly not any kind of long-term solution. It's quite possible that Ridder isn't either. But there's only one way to find out."
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
Last Week: 28
Week 13 Result: Won at Atlanta 19-16
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't a good team. A two-game winning streak isn't going to reverse their fortunes or propel them into the postseason. Barring a miraculous run over the final five games of the season, this will be the first losing season a Mike Tomlin-coached team has ever had.
But even so, quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters after the Steelers outlasted the Falcons that it felt good to finally build some positive momentum.
"To go out here and get back-to-back wins, feel the momentum a little bit, it feels great," Pickett said.
However, while Pickett may have been feeling good after the win, Steelers beat writer Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review matter-of-factly threw cold water on the Steelers' winning streak.
"The Steelers defeated two lousy teams by narrow scores, nearly blowing the game in the second half both times," Madden said. "The Steelers scored just three touchdowns in those games. This two-game win streak is no renaissance. It's just bad football."
He's not wrong. The offense is inconsistent. The pass defense aspires to be inconsistent. But the last five games of 2022 aren't even about 2022. They are about identifying weaknesses that will need to be addressed in the offseason.
But Moton also sees encouraging signs from the Steelers.
"The Steelers won't make the playoffs this season, but they're headed in the right direction with Pickett," he said. "Early in the season, Pickett struggled with turnovers, throwing for two touchdowns and seven interceptions between Weeks 4 and 7. Despite the fact that he's thrown for only two touchdowns and rushed for one score since Week 8, the first-year signal-caller hasn't turned the ball over in the last four weeks, and in that stretch, Pittsburgh has won three out of four games."
22. Green Bay Packers (5-8)
Last Week: 22
Week 13 Result: Won at Chicago 28-19
For the past 102 years, the Chicago Bears have been the winningest franchise in NFL history. Sunday at Soldier Field, the Bears lost that distinction.
Given how he's owned Chicago over his career, it is fitting that Aaron Rodgers would be the person to take it from them.
Rodgers wasn't solely to credit for Green Bay's comeback win Sunday—or even mostly to credit. Running back AJ Dillon posted 119 yards from scrimmage, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson continued his recent scoring rampage, finding the end zone two more times.
But after the win, head coach Matt LaFleur lauded the four-time MVP for playing through a rib injury to guide the Packers to a desperately needed win.
"He always gives you confidence that we can go out there and execute whatever the play is," LaFleur said. "I thought our O-line was doing a great job, and then his ability to extend plays, just have that poise to kind of hang in there and allow those guys to go off-schedule and work gives me a lot of confidence."
The Packers are still the longest of long shots to make the playoffs. But so long as they have a chance, expect No. 12 to be under center.
Those Jordan Love jerseys will have to stay in the closet a bit longer.
21. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
Last Week: 18
Week 13 Result: Bye
It just keeps getting better and better for the Arizona Cardinals.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who spent the first decade of his NFL career in Arizona, made headlines recently when he said on the All Things Covered podcast that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray "doesn't care about anyone but Kyler Murray." The comment drew a swift rebuke from Arizona's young quarterback, which in turn drew clarification from Peterson.
"[Murray's recent] mannerisms are alarming," Peterson said, via ESPN. "I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him. It's no secret. Everybody sees it. You see it every time they're on television. You see Kyler Murray pouting. Cursing out the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn't say that. He did."
It's not bad enough that the Cardinals have dropped four of five and six of eight. That they will have to win out to have any chance at the playoffs—an unlikely event given Arizona's second-half collapses the past two seasons. But there's seemingly always something else on top of that, whether it's Kliff Kingsbury's job security or Murray's attitude. And worst of all, two since-fired assistant coaches have been accused of assault this year.
The Cardinals are a mess. On and off the field. And it's fair to wonder what kind of changes will be coming in the offseason.
20. Detroit Lions (5-7)
Last Week: 21
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Jacksonville 40-14
The Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot 13 weeks into the season.
No, really.
Granted, the Lions aren't going to catch the Vikings in the NFC North. At 5-7, they probably aren't going to make the playoffs at all. But after destroying the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth win in five games, the Lions have a pulse.
This was unquestionably Detroit's best showing of the season—a game the Lions dominated on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they got 340 passing yards and two scores from Jared Goff and a big game from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Defensively, Detroit's beleaguered defense allowed just 266 total yards.
While talking with the media after the game, head coach Dan Campbell applauded the effort as a potential springboard for the stretch run.
"This was a big win for us because I feel like this is the game that can catapult us through December," Campbell said.
For one of our analysts, it raises an interesting dilemma.
"Given Detroit's second-half surge," Davenport said, "Campbell's job appears safe. The question then becomes what the Lions do with Goff. The disastrous season in Los Angeles is going to land the Lions a higher pick than they dared dream for when they traded Matthew Stafford. Do you consider trading in Goff's high salary and low ceiling for a cheaper option? Or has he shown enough to build around? It's a question even the Lions might not know the answer to yet. But it's one that's going to loom over the franchise well into the spring."
19. Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
Last Week: 26
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Los Angeles Chargers 27-20
They're alive. Alive!
Like Frankenstein's monster, the Las Vegas Raiders have risen from the dead. After getting past the rival Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders have peeled off three wins in a row to climb back to at least the fringes of playoff contention.
As has been the case during most of the winning streak, the Raiders got big games against the Chargers from running back Josh Jacobs (26 carries, 144 yards, touchdown) and wide receiver Davante Adams (eight catches, 177 yards, two touchdowns).
And as Moton said, a Raiders team left for dead not that long ago is back in the postseason conversation.
"If you buried the Las Vegas Raiders following their 2-7 start, grab your shovel and dig them up. They are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the third-longest current winning streak (three) in the league with a game against the injury-riddled 3-9 Los Angeles Rams next on their schedule," he said. "On the offensive side of the ball, Jacobs and Adams have posted gaudy numbers. Taking that into account, the Raiders have beaten teams in the trenches over the past few weeks. The team's offensive and defensive lines deserve a lot of credit.
"Edge-rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones have applied a ton of pressure in the pocket. The latter had three sacks against the Chargers in Week 13. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols has at least one tackle for loss or a quarterback hit in each of the last three weeks. As the big guys in the middle have effectively moved bodies and attacked at the line of scrimmage, the Raiders have found success, which isn't a coincidence."
18. Cleveland Browns (5-7)
Last Week: 20
Week 13 Result: Won at Houston 27-14
It's not that often that an NFL team scores 27 points without scoring an offensive touchdown. Or that a team rolls out a starting quarterback who hasn't played meaningful football in 700 days. But in a weird win over the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns did both Sunday.
Week 13 marked the Cleveland debut of Deshaun Watson, who looked very much like a quarterback who hadn't played a game that counts in almost two years. He had just 12 completions on 22 attempts for 131 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 53.4. But thanks to four takeaways, a punt return touchdown, a fumble return for a score and a pick-six, the Browns got past the league's worst team for their fifth win of 2022.
The passing game may not have been clicking, but as has been the case all season, the run game was on point, with Cleveland tallying 174 yards on the ground. Davenport said that Cleveland may have little choice but to lean on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt more than ever down the stretch.
"Given how long Watson was sidelined by last year's contract impasse in Houston and this year's suspension," he said, "it's well within reason that he's not going to be anything close to the player he was before until 2023 (if ever—but that's a discussion for another day). If the Browns are going to make a late playoff push, the offense is going to have to go through the ground game."
17. New England Patriots (6-6)
Last Week: 13
Week 13 Result: Lost vs. Buffalo 24-10
The New England Patriots are in trouble.
Two weeks ago, the Pats were a 6-4 team very much in the mix in the AFC East. But after a close loss in Minnesota on Thanksgiving, the Patriots fell at home to the rival Bills on Thursday in a game where a lifeless Patriots offense failed to amass 250 yards.
New England's offensive struggles appeared to push quarterback Mac Jones over the edge—the second-year quarterback apologized Friday for a profanity-laced tirade on the sideline during the loss.
"Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me," Jones said. "What I said was about throwing it deeper within the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it's the short game that we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That's emotional. That's football. I'm passionate about this game.
"Obviously, you don't want to let your emotions get the best of you. I think that's pretty much it. It wasn't directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out. We kind of needed a spark."
Moton tends to think the outburst was justified.
"Next offseason, the Patriots must hire an offensive coordinator rather than pretend Matt Patricia—a former defensive coordinator—can aid Jones' development," he said. "Though the Patriots don't have a game-breaking playmaker in the backfield or on the perimeter, an innovative offensive play-caller can potentially elevate talent on that side of the ball.
"Patricia and the Patriots assistant offensive coaches may draw up something clever such as a play for cornerback Marcus Jones from time to time," he continued, "but New England's conservative approach doesn't fit with the evolution of the league. Offensively, the Patriots have regressed without former offensive play-caller Josh McDaniels."
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
Last Week: 17
Week 13 Result: Won vs. New Orleans 17-16
Things haven't gone according to plan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—a fact that quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged to reporters in the lead-up to Monday's meeting with the Saints.
"There's times when I walk in there and think I'm the worst quarterback to ever play and that's just the way it is," Brady said. "You try to go out there the next day and do a better job and you get it back. It's just the way football goes.
"So, when you're losing, everything is horrible and when you win, you think everything is great, even though not everything is great. There's a long season ahead for all of us and still a lot of football left to be played and hopefully our best is ahead of us."
For most of Monday's game, it appeared the Buccaneers were headed for another disappointing loss. The offense sputtered—so much so that Brady yelled at his teammates on the sideline.
But thanks in part to some late-game magic from Brady and in part the Saints' inability to seal the deal, the Buccaneers pulled out a win at the very end. Tampa Bay is in sole possession of first place in the NFC South ahead of a Week 14 showdown with the 49ers.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6)
Last Week: 16
Week 13 Result: Lost at Las Vegas 27-20
This year was supposed to be different.
After coming up just short of the postseason last year, the Los Angeles Chargers were aggressive in adding pieces on defense in the offseason, signing cornerback J.C. Jackson and trading for edge-rusher Khalil Mack. And quarterback Justin Herbert was going to take the next step.
This was going to be the year.
Instead, injuries have once again taken a toll. Jackson is out for the season. Left tackle Rashawn Slater likely is too. Wide receiver Mike Williams has missed four games. The defense is atrocious against the run. The offense has been inconsistent. And the Chargers are right back where they were at the end of the 2021 season—on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
"The juxtaposition of Herbert and his classmate Tua Tagovailoa is stunning," Sobleski said. "Tagovailoa entered the weekend as an MVP candidate. Generally, the Dolphins quarterback is asked to be a distributor. The 2020 No. 5 pick is a point guard on grass who excels as part of a well-devised scheme with a great surrounding cast, whereas the Chargers demand that the No. 6 selection carry the offense. Los Angeles is banged up, and Herbert is often reduced to playing hero ball. As a result, he has been far less successful this season."
14. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
Last Week: 14
Week 13 Result: Tied at New York Giants 20-20, OT
The Washington Commanders were one of the hottest teams in the NFL. And while their unbeaten streak hit four games, their winning streak ended at three.
If that's confusing, it's because ties do that. As a matter of fact, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that even he wasn't sure how to address his team.
"We came up here and expected to win," Rivera said. "We didn't. We tied. It doesn't hurt us. It doesn't help us because these are the guys we are competing with right now."
There was good: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 105 yards and a score. And there was bad: Washington finished a miserable three-of-14 on third down, and it failed to put New York away despite outgaining it by 95 yards.
The Commanders have just one loss in their last eight games, but Seattle's win Sunday knocked them out of a playoff spot. When they take on the Giants again in two weeks, it will be with little margin for error.
13. New York Jets (7-5)
Last Week: 12
Week 13 Result: Lost at Minnesota 27-22
As it turns out, Mike White is human.
One week after leading the New York Jets to a blowout victory over the Bears, White once again threw for over 300 yards against the Vikings. But he also tossed a pair of critical interceptions, including one that snuffed out any hope of a comeback win.
The Jets also made six trips into the red zone but came away with just one touchdown. White told reporters that he and the offense have to make better use of the opportunities they are afforded—especially against quality opponents.
"My job as the quarterback is to put our team in the best position, and that's scoring when we're in the red zone," White said. "It starts with me. Got to figure out how to put the ball in the end zone. If we can do that, I think we win the game today."
The Jets would still be in the playoffs if the season ended today, and given that, it's no exaggeration to say they have wildly exceeded expectations. But that won't mean much if they can't finish well enough to get in the tournament.
And with trips to Buffalo, Seattle and Miami still on the table, that's not going to be especially easy.
"The Jets can compete with the top-tier teams across the league, but they let one get away," Moton said. "If the offense had a more efficient outing, they could've pulled off an upset. Play-caller Mike LaFleur's unit is still ironing out the wrinkles with White, who made his second start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. Gang Green also gave up more than 22 points for the first time since its Week 3 loss to the Bengals."
12. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
Last Week: 15
Week 13 Result: Won at Los Angeles Rams 27-23
The Seattle Seahawks were in desperate need of a win. They had dropped two in a row and fallen out of first place in the NFC West and below the cut line for a playoff berth.
Eking out a victory over the reeling Rams didn't fix all that ails the Seahawks, but if the season ended today, they would be in the postseason. And as has been the case most of the year, the team has Geno Smith to thank.
Smith's Comeback Player of the Year case got that much stronger when the veteran quarterback threw for a career-high 367 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. But calling Smith's campaign a comeback isn't accurate—because he has never enjoyed success like this. However, wide receiver DK Metcalf told reporters that he isn't at all surprised by Smith's performance.
"He may do it again next week," Metcalf said. "He's been doing it ever since he got here. Whenever we put him in and ask him to carry the load of being a leader as a quarterback, he's done nothing but exceed expectations."
But while Smith has exceeded expectations, the Seattle defense is becoming a problem—again. Twenty-three points and 319 yards might not seem like a lot, but given the sorry state of the Rams offense, it was a shaky outing.
11. New York Giants (7-4-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 13 Result: Tied vs. Washington 20-20, OT
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't trust his offense.
Mind you, that isn't what Daboll told reporters after he chose to punt on 4th-and-3 from the Washington 45 in overtime. He talked of wind and strategy and all that good stuff.
“There was a conversation to go for it versus not go for it. ... If you go for it and miss it, there's a short field, they go get a win against a division team," Daboll said. "And they were going with the wind."
Those sentiments were echoed by quarterback Daniel Jones, who said he understood the decision.
"He's got a group of people who study those situations and make the best decision for us and the game situation," Jones said. "I understand that. We had a chance, got the ball back, had a chance to go down and kick it. Yeah, I understand."
But the reality is that if Daboll had confidence in his quarterback and his offense after a two-game losing streak, he would have gone for it—rolled the dice like he has previously this season.
Granted, Daboll and the Giants didn't lose.
But they didn't win, either.
10. Tennessee Titans (7-5)
Last Week: 10
Week 13 Result: Lost at Philadelphia 35-10
The Tennessee Titans have aspirations of not only making the playoffs but doing damage once they get there. Of avenging last year's quick exit after they earned the AFC's No. 1 seed. And the Titans are going be the AFC South champions for the third straight season and make the postseason for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time in six seasons.
But the team that was blown out in Philadelphia on Sunday didn't look like any kind of threat to do damage in the postseason. Veteran safety Kevin Byard told reporters that it wasn't a good look for a team that fashions itself a contender.
"If we want to be a playoff team, we have to decide what we are going to do," Byard said. "What are we going to be? Leaders, coaches, everybody in this organization, we have to get this thing straight right now. We don't have any time to lose. What are we going to do right now?"
This isn't a new development, though. Tennessee has beaten up pretenders and lost to contenders. The Titans have played five teams that would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today.
Tennessee has lost every time.
9. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
Last Week: 9
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Denver 10-9
The good news for the Baltimore Ravens is that they overcame significant adversity to earn a win over the Broncos and maintain their hold on first place in the AFC North.
The bad news is that the adversity has the potential to be a season-killer.
When quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured on the final play of the first quarter, you could hear a pin drop at M&T Bank Stadium. When Jackson didn't return, the anxiety in the stadium was palpable. Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered at least a measure of relief, telling reporters that the knee injury isn't believed to be season-ending.
"It's going to be a number [of] days to weeks. We'll see," Harbaugh said. "We'll see if he can go back this week. If not, it'll be sometime after that shortly."
But Jackson's injury had to give the Ravens the most unpleasant flashbacks. When Jackson hurt his ankle last year, the Ravens were 8-4 and cruising toward the postseason.
They didn't win another game.
"Jackson's injury will make a playoff run extremely difficult, especially if the days become weeks," Sobleski said. "The Ravens offense hasn't exactly executed at a high level as of late. The potential for the group to explode is always present with the 2019 MVP behind center. Tyler Huntley can do similar things, but he's not nearly the same explosive threat on a down-by-down basis.
"Baltimore is still in the hunt for a division title. But upcoming games against the Steelers (two), Deshaun Watson-led Browns, Falcons—who are also fighting for their playoff lives— and Bengals will make the course difficult to navigate."
8. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
Last Week: 7
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Miami 33-17
The San Francisco 49ers won the battle—but they may have lost the war.
San Francisco won in impressive fashion over 8-4 Miami. Its league-leading defense held one of the NFL's most potent offenses in check, and rookie Brock Purdy played well in relief of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.
But Garoppolo's broken foot is a potential season-killer. Running back Christian McCaffrey told reporters that the injury knocked the luster off the victory.
"That was brutal," McCaffrey said. "I haven't been around a long time here, but I can't say enough good things about him. ... When you see a guy like Brock come in and [do] well like that, it's because of Jimmy. It's because of learning from a guy like Jimmy. ... Heartbreaking."
The injury left Davenport pessimistic about San Francisco's postseason prospects.
"At noon Sunday, the 49ers were legitimate Super Bowl contenders," he said. "By 8 p.m., that was over. Purdy played well. The defense is arguably the best in the league. But at some point in the playoffs, a team has to rely on its quarterback. And the last pick in a draft just isn't going to beat the Eagles or Cowboys."
7. Miami Dolphins (8-4)
Last Week: 3
Week 13 Result: Lost at San Francisco 33-17
Sunday's trip to San Francisco was a chance for the Miami Dolphins to make a statement. For the team to stake its claim as the AFC's best by beating a first-place team on the road. And when Miami scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, it appeared that statement may be forthcoming.
Instead, the Niners made the statement, dispatching the Dolphins with relative ease despite the absence of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Just about everything that could go wrong for Miami did. Tua Tagovailoa had easily his worst game of the season, tossing a pair of interceptions and losing a fumble. The defense allowed 351 yards to a team whose quarterback is best known for being the "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 draft.
Tagovailoa told reporters the Dolphins just weren't on their game.
"It sucks that we didn't come out and say what we wanted to do collectively as a team," Tagovailoa said. "Obviously, it starts with me offensively. Turnovers, with third-down communication errors ... it's hard to win a game when you're not on your P's and Q's and you're not dialed in."
There isn't much time for Miami to lick its wounds—it has only one game remaining against a losing team, and in two weeks the Dolphins will head to Buffalo for what now appears to be a must-win matchup.
6. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
Last Week: 1
Week 13 Result: Lost at Cincinnati 27-24
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have to be well and truly tired of seeing Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Three times since last season the teams have met—including in last year's AFC Championship Game.
All three times, the Bengals emerged with a victory.
Kansas City had its chances in this one, including a lead for a chunk of the fourth quarter. But miscues and a missed field goal did it in. Mahomes told reporters that the Chiefs just can't afford to make those kinds of mistakes against good teams.
"We started off slow, we got back in the game, into the flow of things, and [then] we had a turnover late and a missed kick," Mahomes said. "In the fourth quarter, those are the things that kind of bite you at the end."
Mahomes wasn't wrong. Mistakes are becoming a looming problem for Kansas City, which has a minus-four turnover differential.
"The Chiefs are a very good team. Maybe a great one," Davenport said. "But not even they can afford to keep shooting themselves in the foot. Kansas City's three losses have come by a combined 10 points, and it remains a top-two team in the AFC. But Sunday's loss cost it the top seed and served as a reminder that there is no prohibitive favorite in the conference."
5. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
Last Week: 8
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Kansas City 27-24
As wins go, there wasn't a bigger one in Week 13 than the Cincinnati Bengals' third straight victory over Kansas City.
In a battle of two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow came out on top, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase told reporters that if Burrow isn't among the front-runners for MVP honors, he should be.
"He's one of the best quarterbacks in this league," Chase said. "Everybody knows that. He should be in the MVP race. If he's not in it, he should be. No. 1 quarterback in the race."
For his part, Burrow said he isn't interested in individual accolades.
"I don't play the game for those kinds of accolades. I play the game for those guys in the locker room," Burrow said. "What it takes from me every Sunday, that's what I'll do. If I have to hand the ball off 72 times and come out with a win, I'll be happy."
Burrow might well be similarly disinterested in where the Bengals slot in these power rankings. But after knocking off last week's No. 1 team, Cincy is on the climb.
4. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 13 Result: Won vs. New York Jets 27-22
The Minnesota Vikings like to keep things interesting.
Their season has been a high-wire act. One-score games. Late-game heroics. A goal-line stand. If the game goes down to the wire, the Vikings win—Minnesota is a staggering 9-0 in one-possession affairs. If things get away, though, it's probably a loss—Minnesota's only double-digit win was in its season opener, and the team's two losses came by a combined score of 64-10.
That much living on the edge might appear harrowing. But after safety Camryn Bynum closed out the Jets with a goal-line interception, he told reporters the team has grown used to it.
"It feels like any other play," Bynum said. "I know pressure's on us. We're in the red zone, fourth down, one play to lose the game or win the game, but to us that's normal football."
One more win (or a Lions loss) will clinch the NFC North for the Vikings. Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach has been a roaring success, but Davenport still can't get behind the Vikings as a Super Bowl team.
"To their credit," Davenport said, "the Vikings have beaten the Bills, Patriots and Jets. But Minnesota has also been stomped by the Cowboys and Eagles. Its pass defense remains a liability as well, and I can't shake the feeling that the leaky secondary will be its undoing in the postseason."
Moton, however, is a believer.
"At some point, the analytics community has to let go of the DVOA argument and just acknowledge that the Vikings are good," he said. "No, they don't rank atop major statistical categories on defense, but they have found ways to win. The Vikings have the fourth-most takeaways after they added two more. Minnesota also scored 27 points against the Gang Green defense, which had ranked in the top five in yards and points allowed before Sunday."
3. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
Last Week: 5
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Indianapolis 54-19
Unless the Philadelphia Eagles collapse down the stretch, the Dallas Cowboys aren't going to win the NFC East. That means that when the playoffs start, Dallas will hit the road.
But make no mistake—as Sobleski said, the Cowboys are more than capable of making a run to Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl LVII.
"This year's squad is the best we've seen in Big D for quite some time," he said. "Sunday's performance against the Colts showed the Cowboys can play imperfect football and still mop the floor with an inferior opponent. The reason behind this success is that Dallas is good in all three phases of the game. Even if the offense isn't clicking—like it wasn't at first during Sunday Night Football—the defense can dominate, create turnovers and handle some of the scoring."
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. The defense sacked Matt Ryan three times and logged five takeaways. And Dallas set a franchise record for fourth-quarter points.
The Cowboys are rolling. And with the Texans and Jaguars next up, the odds are good that they will be 11-3 when the Eagles come calling on Christmas Eve.
2. Buffalo Bills (9-3)
Last Week: 4
Week 13 Result: Won at New England 24-10
The Buffalo Bills were an 8-3 team tied for first place in the AFC East. They had wins over three first-place teams in Kansas City, Baltimore and Tennessee and were considered one of the leading contenders to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
But before Thursday night, the Bills had yet to win a game in their division.
That oddity was rectified.
The victory over the Patriots in Foxborough wasn't flawless. But Buffalo handled New England with relative ease, outgaining the Pats by more than 100 yards and holding them to less than 250 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen told reporters that it was a big hurdle to clear.
"We know these games that are coming up, they matter," Allen said. "The ones in December and January, they matter. We've got to find ways to go win some football games."
That isn't just jockspeak. The Bills' next two games are at home against the 7-5 Jets and 8-4 Dolphins—and will go a long way toward determining who wins the AFC East. A rematch with the Patriots in Buffalo looms for the final game of the season.
The Bills need to make good use of their extra rest. Get as healthy as they can.
Because the stretch run isn't going to be easy.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 13 Result: Won vs. Tennessee 35-10
The Philadelphia Eagles sent a message Sunday. And Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown delivered it.
Playing against his former team, Brown was unstoppable, hauling in eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. He wasn't alone—the Eagles dominated every facet of the game in dismantling the Titans.
Jalen Hurts played another excellent contest, roasting the Titans for 380 passing yards while strengthening his case as the MVP front-runner. And Brown told reporters that Philadelphia has rallied around its young quarterback.
"We'll leave all the MVP stuff to who votes for all that," Brown said. "But he's doing a great job leading this team. He's a great leader. He's still climbing. He wants the team to be great."
Our analysts are believers, both in the player and the team.
"This isn't the first time this season that the Eagles have taken a division leader behind the woodshed," Davenport said. "Hurts is the league's most valuable player at this point in the season. The offense is a juggernaut. The defense is stout. And when the Eagles are playing at their best, they are nearly impossible to beat."