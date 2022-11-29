2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?

2 of 32

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Last Week: 30

Week 12 Result: Lost at Carolina 23-10

It wasn't supposed to be like this for the Denver Broncos.

With Russell Wilson under center, the Broncos were supposed to field a high-powered offense and challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Instead, the Broncos are a last-place team with the league's worst offense that just got embarrassed by one of the worst teams in the NFC.

That latest humiliation led to infighting on the sidelines, with Wilson and defensive lineman Mike Purcell having a heated exchange. While speaking to reporters after the loss, Wilson downplayed the dust-up.

"Mike and I are on the same page," Wilson said. "He came off after they kicked a field goal and he was (upset). He was like, ‘We've got to go.' So me and him are on the same page. There's no animosity at all. We've got to win and have some grit to us and some mentality to us and win some football games."

However, there's been nothing to indicate this team is capable of a winning streak—and Davenport wrote that this year's struggles may not be the worst of it.

"It's not just that Wilson has been awful," he said. "Or that Denver mortgaged its future to trade for him. After extending Wilson in the offseason, Denver is stuck with him until at least 2026—and even then the out would carry a dead cap hit north of $30 million. If Wilson really is washed, then he could drag the entire franchise into a hole that it will take years to claw out of. This could go down as the Herschel Walker trade of the 21st century."

"The Broncos defense has had enough," Sobleski added. "The unit is sick of holding up its end of the bargain, only to see the offense's ineptitude continue unabated. A top-three defense doesn't do much when a squad can't play complementary football. The Broncos offense managed just 263 total yards, including a paltry 125 through the air, and 10 points against the Carolina Panthers. The team's only touchdown came with less than four minutes remaining when already trailing by 20. It's hard to imagine a high-profile trade going any worse for an organization. Wilson's inclusion to the lineup has made the Broncos significantly worse, and the squad now finds itself among the league's bottom-feeders."