Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments" after he went down with an ankle injury against the Jets.

Mooney failed to catch a pass and wasn't targeted before exiting Sunday's game early. He ends his season with 40 catches for 493 yards, both of which are team highs, along with two touchdowns.

The third-year wideout was well off his pace from his sophomore campaign in which he recorded 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four scores. Many expected Mooney to take a leap forward this season, but that didn't happen amid Chicago's offensive struggles followed by a bigger commitment to the rushing attack.

The Bears were already without star quarterback Justin FIelds, who sat out with a shoulder injury. Chicago, which fell to 3-9 with the loss, has been depleted on both sides of the ball and Sunday's game only exacerbated that.

Mooney wasn't the only Bears player to experience a major injury at MetLife Stadium. Two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson was carted into the locker room after going down with a non-contact injury, and he was seen wearing a walking boot as he left the stadium.

The field at MetLife is one of just six in the NFL that uses slit film turf, which NFLPA president JC Tretter asked to be banned immediately in a letter to the league. The artificial surface has been known to cause injuries to NFL players more frequently than others. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that MetLife plans on switching its surface in 2023, but not to grass.

The Bears will look to end their losing streak when they return to action against the division-rival Green Bay Packers next Sunday.