Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Australia: Top World Cup Storylines, Odds and Live Stream

0 of 3

Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Argentina is one of the biggest favorites you will ever see in the FIFA World Cup knockout round.

The Albiceleste are expected to roll past Australia in their round-of-16 clash in Qatar on Saturday.

Argentina started the 2022 World Cup with a shocking loss against Saudi Arabia, but since then, the Copa América champions have regained their focus.

Lionel Messi and Co. produced consecutive 2-0 victories to get out of Group C in first place. Another well-rounded performance is expected to help them cruise into the quarterfinals.

Australia enters Saturday as the ultimate World Cup underdog. The Socceroos were happy with getting through as the second-place team in Group D and now they face the monumental task of slowing down Argentina.

Australia got into the round of 16 through a pair of 1-0 wins over Tunisia and Denmark, but its 4-1 loss to France lingers over them as the round of 16 inches closer.

The Aussies might hang with the Argentinians for a half, but no one is expecting them to be leading at any point of the contest.