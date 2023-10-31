Kendrick Nunn Lands Contract with Greece Team; Played for Lakers, Wizards in 2023

Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

Greek Basketball League team Panathinaikos announced the signing of free-agent point guard Kendrick Nunn on Tuesday, according to EuroHoops.net.

Nunn spent the 2022-23 season split between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. The Lakers traded him to the Wizards in the deal that sent Rui Hachimura back to L.A.

The Lakers signed Nunn in August 2021, though he didn't play during the 2021-22 campaign due to a knee injury. He opted into the final year of his deal with the Purple and Gold ahead of the 2022-23 season.

In 70 games between the Lakers and Wizards during the 2022-23 season, Nunn averaged 7.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from deep.

Nunn, who mainly played off the bench, had slightly better numbers with the Wizards than he did with the Lakers, averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31 games while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Before spending time with the Wizards and Lakers, Nunn spent two seasons with the Miami Heat. He had an impressive rookie season, averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 67 games while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 35 percent from deep.

The former Illinois and Oakland player followed that up by averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 56 games during his sophomore campaign while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from deep.

Nunn's knee injury has certainly affected his career, which may have contributed to him having to continue his career overseas.

Given that he is still just 28 years of age, Nunn still has a chance to return to the NBA at some point down the line.