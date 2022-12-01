World Cup 2022 Knockout Stage: 2nd-Round Schedule, Odds and Bracket Predictions

2 of 4

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The United States stands a chance to move on to the quarterfinals because of its defense.

The Americans did not allow a goal in open play during their run to second place in Group B. The only concession came on Gareth Bale's penalty for Wales in their opening match.

Tyler Adams' ball-winning skills in front of the back line have been vital to disrupting opposing attacks. Tim Ream has been solid in the air and with his positioning at center back.

Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest have formed one of the best fullback duos in the tournament and so valuable to the Americans on both ends of the pitch. They have been reliable in defense and were superb in getting forward against Iran.

The Netherlands were not an attacking powerhouse in the group stage. Cody Gakpo scored three of the five goals, and only three of their tallies occurred before the 80th minute.

The Dutch needed two late goals to beat Senegal. Gakpo scored in the sixth minute against Ecuador, but then they could not find the back of the net again.

Gregg Berhalter's USMNT has not been on fire in the final third either, but it is comfortable with playing a low-scoring game, and that is the way it will win Saturday.

Christian Pulisic's health is in question after he went off at halftime against Iran, but if he plays, that will provide a big boost to the American attack, which has lacked scoring from its collection of forwards.

The Oranje will be comfortable playing with the lead, so the Americans have to put them under pressure to either win with one goal or push the contest into extra time.

Gakpo is the biggest difference-maker within the two squads, but if the Americans limit the PSV striker's chances, they could advance into the final eight and set up a potential matchup with Argentina.

Prediction: United States 1, Netherlands 0