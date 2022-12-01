X

    Cheez-It Bowl to Host 4 Players in 'Feelin' the Cheeziest' Hotel Rooms in NIL Deal

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Detailed view of the patch on the jersey of an Iowa State Cyclones player prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on December 29, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    The NIL era in college sports continues to deliver.

    Cheez-It announced Thursday plans to honor one player from each of the four teams taking part in its sponsored bowl games, the Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The players will get to enjoy the Cheez-It "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms, which are exactly what you think they are.

    Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt

    Omg. Four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms, per a Cheez-It NIL announcement. <a href="https://t.co/WYEOkFt9Ba">pic.twitter.com/WYEOkFt9Ba</a>

    The rooms will feature "Cheez-It box bedside table lamps, Cheez-It orange and yellow mood lighting and unbe-cheez-able plush pillows for the cheeziest sleep of their dreams."

    The Cheez-It Bowl and Citrus Bowl have yet to announce their matchups. The former is on Dec. 29 and pits the ACC against the Big 12. The latter will feature the Big Ten and SEC on Jan. 2.

