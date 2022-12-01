X

    USMNT's Christian Pulisic on Injury Suffered vs. Iran: Didn't Get 'Hit in the Balls'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Christian Pulisic of United States reacts during the United States Press Conference at Al Gharafa Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic wanted to issue a clarification regarding the injury he suffered in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

    He told reporters Thursday he "didn’t get hit in the balls" in the process of scoring the winning goal.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PULISIC PUTS USA ON TOP 🇺🇸<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3yWKYMpNFj">pic.twitter.com/3yWKYMpNFj</a>

    Almost simultaneously as they celebrated the goal, fans applauded Pulisic for being willing to pay the physical cost of scoring.

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Sacrificing the crown jewels for a massive goal in the World Cup… that’s dedication <a href="https://twitter.com/cpulisic_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpulisic_10</a> <br><br>We salute you. <br><br>🇺🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvsIran?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvsIran</a>

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Pulisic may never be a father after yhat, but he’s a founding father now

    The 24-year-old was subbed off before the second half with what U.S. Soccer originally called an abdominal injury. The federation confirmed later he suffered a pelvic contusion that left him day-to-day.

    Pulisic's availability for Saturday's round-of-16 match against the Netherlands remains unclear.

    "Just kind of seeing how I’m feeling, taking it day by day right now, but doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday," he said during Wednesday's press conference.

