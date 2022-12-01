College Football Odds Week 14: Picks Against the Spread for Updated Top 25 Games

0 of 3

The USC Trojans can become the first team to confirm their spot in the College Football Playoff while avenging their lone loss of the regular season.

USC kicks off conference championship weekend in college football against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night in Las Vegas.

The goal is simple for the Trojans. A win gets them into the playoff in Lincoln Riley's first year as head coach, and it likely wraps up the Heisman Trophy for quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Trojans were not outplayed in their regular-season loss on the road to the Utes, and that should give them the confidence to take care of them at a neutral site.

USC is one of two top-four teams to be a field-goal favorite or less in conference championship weekend.

The TCU Horned Frogs are a 2.5-point favorite in the Big 12 Championship Game against the Kansas State Wildcats.

TCU has dealt with every challenge posed during its undefeated campaign. That includes five wins by eight points or fewer. TCU knows how to win close games, and it might have to show off that talent once more to land in the playoff in Sonny Dykes' first season as head coach.