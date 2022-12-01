No. 18 UNC Called out as Overrated After 3rd Straight Loss to No. 10 Indiana

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hubert Davis isn't on the hot seat by any stretch, but the North Carolina head coach is learning how quickly the honeymoon period can end after a deep tournament run.

Having opened 2022-23 as the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 18 Tar Heels might be at risk of falling out of the Top 25 altogether after losing their third straight game Wednesday night to Indiana. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers earned a 77-65 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

There was understandably plenty of criticism directed toward Davis' squad. Caleb Love shot 5-of-16 for 13 points, while Leaky Black was held scoreless. Armando Bacot posted his fourth double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

North Carolina peaked at the right time last year en route to finishing runner-up in the NCAA tournament. Maybe UNC will follow a similar arc again, but Wednesday exposed clear problems in the eyes of some.

The Tar Heels open ACC play Sunday against Virginia Tech, and a road game at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia, will be far from a gimme for a team that's reeling.

Virginia Tech will be itching to earn a signature win that shows its 7-1 start is for real, so the Hokies will love nothing more than handing UNC a fourth successive loss.