    Kyle Filipowski Draws Rave Reviews from Duke Fans in Win vs. No. 25 Ohio State

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2022

    Ohio State's Justice Sueing (14) looks to pass as Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
    AP Photo/Ben McKeown

    Duke may have lost to Purdue on Sunday, but it wasn't about to drop two in a row against the Big Ten.

    The Blue Devils defeated Ohio State 81-72 in Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup, enacting some revenge for last year's defeat. The Buckeyes got the better of them in Columbus, Ohio, in 2021-22, but this one was in Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Jon Scheyer's team earned a win that could resonate on Selection Sunday.

    Duke improved to 7-2 on the season and remained undefeated at home.

    The home team used a fairly balanced attack with five players in double figures, but it was Kyle Filipowski who shined in the early going to help seize control and again in crunch time when the game was hanging in the balance on his way to 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

    The freshman earned plenty of praise on social media:

    ACC Men's Basketball @accmbb

    💪💪 move by Filipowski to put Duke up 7!<a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMBB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACCMBB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACCMBB</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/17ymvHHZFC">pic.twitter.com/17ymvHHZFC</a>

    John Harwood @JohnJHarwood

    man Kyle Filipowski is good

    Kyle Filipowski Draws Rave Reviews from Duke Fans in Win vs. No. 25 Ohio State
    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    Phewwwwww, that Filipowski eurostep. Nasty.<br><br>7-footers just aren't supposed to move like that.

    Zach @ZachPolkKDOM

    If you’re a Post and looking for someone to watch and emulate. Turn on ESPN and watch Kyle Filipowski of Duke. <br><br>A player who can do it all, but does whatever the team needs that specific night!

    Kate Rogerson @KateRogersonTV

    Kyle Filipowski is so impressive.

    David Thompson @daveth89

    With that last basket, Kyle Filipowski has scored at least 10 points in his first nine games.

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    Kyle Filipowski in the middle of the OSU's zone = auto offense.

    Brendan Marks @BrendanRMarks

    Filipowski and-one at the 2:37 mark, and what a time for a big play. Puts Duke back up seven (and maybe eight) after OSU had cut it to five, the closest the game has gotten this half.<br><br>HUGE basket.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    How were there preseason reviews that Kyle Filipowski may not be as good as originally thought? Blasphemy -- he's even better! Kid's a killer.

    Kirby Wilson @KirbyWTweets

    Extremely excited for america to fall in love with Duke’s Kyle Filipowski <a href="https://t.co/m7wlkRFG5K">pic.twitter.com/m7wlkRFG5K</a>

    Duke built a 10-point halftime lead by forcing turnovers and taking advantage of its size to control the paint on both ends. It also held a double-digit lead at halftime in last season's matchup but lost control against a Buckeyes squad that had NBA draftees E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham.

    To Ohio State's credit, it remained within striking distance for much of the second half behind impressive play from Zed Key (21 points and eight rebounds), who capitalized on foul trouble from Filipowski and found success on the blocks.

    Fittingly, it was Filipowski who scored the game's biggest basket, though, after the Scarlet and Gray cut the deficit to five in the final three minutes. He attacked the basket off the dribble and converted a monster and-1, and the Blue Devils never looked back.

    They will look to keep things rolling in Saturday's ACC opener against Boston College.

