NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either.

The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.

In addition to flag football, the league announced three separate competitions set for Sunday:

Gridiron Gauntlet: A full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players.



Move the Chains: An offensive and defensive lineman strength-and-speed competition.



Best Catch Finals: Two fan-selected winners from Thursday’s skills competition will compete for the title of "Best Catch."

The flag football games will be seven-on-seven competitions, featuring 20-minute games split into 10-minute halves. Games will take place on a 50-yard field and feature standard 10-yard end zones. Touchdowns will count for six points, and teams will then have the opportunity for a one-point conversion from the 5-yard line.

The Pro Bowl Games will also have a skills competition that takes place Thursday, Feb. 2, that will include a cumulative scoring element set to be announced at a later date. Further details on the skills competitions and the week's schedule are expected to be released in the coming months.

The NFL announced a revamping of the Pro Bowl in September after years of concerns from players about the safety of the exhibition and complaints from fans about the low quality of play.

By revamping the event and making it more of a celebration, the NFL hopes it can rejuvenate both fan and player excitement in the contest.