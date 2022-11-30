X

    Lionel Messi's Penalty Miss Stuns Twitter as Argentina Tops Poland at World Cup

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Lionel Messi of Argentina on the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)
    Richard Sellers/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi was held scoreless Wednesday in Qatar, but Argentina still punched its ticket to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.

    Julián Álvarez impressed in his first start of the tournament, scoring the second goal while showcasing his ability throughout the match:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Julián Álvarez wasn't missing this one 🎯🔥<br><br>As it stands, Poland is still through to the knockout stage on the fair play tiebreaker 😬 <a href="https://t.co/qlr0j4sMlJ">pic.twitter.com/qlr0j4sMlJ</a>

    David McDonnell @DiscoMirror

    Terrific goal that from Alvarez. Such quick feet and a devastatingly clinical finish <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ARG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ARG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a>

    Rupert Fryer @Rupert_Fryer

    Alvarez’ movement there was sensational. He made the space in the centrr before calling for the ball to be played into it.

    Mike Minay @MikeMinay

    Love that from Julian Alvarez. Good control, turn and finish. 🇦🇷

    Alex Turk @AlexCTurk

    Utterly unfair to have a player of Julian Alvarez’s quality as back-up to Erling Haaland.<br><br>The one that seriously got away from United.

    Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

    Julian Alvarez has proven a better fit than Lautaro Martinez, big deal for Argentina going forward.

    Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball

    Said before a ball was kicked Argentina could have some really good success with Julián Álvarez in this team, not just going to get goals but his movement is excellent. Peels away from defenders really quickly and his the vision for a pass. Is very mobile and fluid.

    It came after Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina ahead less than a minute into the second half.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Mac Allister's first Argentina goal couldn't be any bigger 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ZBSLjltuTM">pic.twitter.com/ZBSLjltuTM</a>

    Godfred Akoto Boafo @eastsportsman

    The spin on that McAllister sir for Argentina’s goal would make Rafa Nadal proud

    Argentina entered the match in a precarious position, but the squad did enough to not only advance but also win Group C.

    The victory came despite a quiet performance from the team's best player.

    Messi had the most notable moment of the first half when he missed a penalty:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Messi really missed this penalty 😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/EAnU7cKOH1">pic.twitter.com/EAnU7cKOH1</a>

    Fans were quick to criticize the forward after his second penalty miss of the tournament:

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Lionel Messi is the first player in HISTORY to have 2 penalties saved in the World Cup 😱 <a href="https://t.co/LcdbaVtco7">pic.twitter.com/LcdbaVtco7</a>

    POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia

    Argentina fans when Messi missed the penalty. 😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/KRerbD9ap2">pic.twitter.com/KRerbD9ap2</a>

    Rob Threezy @robthreezy

    Wowwwww the peoples 🐐 just got the PK blocked….Messi who???

    Kwaku Asante @kwakuasanteb

    The Messi guy, is he serious?

    The Coach @TheCoachrules

    Can’t ask for anything more than a Messi penalty to take the lead before halftime and he misses it. Brutal.

    Paul Campbell @campbellwpaul

    Another dubious penalty for Messi. Hmmmm

    Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar

    Messi doesn’t like pressure penalty. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POLARG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POLARG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a>

    Messi was held without a goal or assist for the first time all tournament, which usually isn't a great sign for Argentina. The Paris Saint-Germain star still made a positive impact with his passing, although he was fortunate the rest of the squad filled in with a pair of quality goals.

