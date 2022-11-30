Lionel Messi's Penalty Miss Stuns Twitter as Argentina Tops Poland at World Cup

Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Lionel Messi was held scoreless Wednesday in Qatar, but Argentina still punched its ticket to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.

Julián Álvarez impressed in his first start of the tournament, scoring the second goal while showcasing his ability throughout the match:

It came after Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina ahead less than a minute into the second half.

Argentina entered the match in a precarious position, but the squad did enough to not only advance but also win Group C.

The victory came despite a quiet performance from the team's best player.

Messi had the most notable moment of the first half when he missed a penalty:

Fans were quick to criticize the forward after his second penalty miss of the tournament:

Messi was held without a goal or assist for the first time all tournament, which usually isn't a great sign for Argentina. The Paris Saint-Germain star still made a positive impact with his passing, although he was fortunate the rest of the squad filled in with a pair of quality goals.