Lionel Messi's Penalty Miss Stuns Twitter as Argentina Tops Poland at World Cup

Lionel Messi's Penalty Miss Stuns Twitter as Argentina Tops Poland at World CupNovember 30, 2022
Lionel Messi was held scoreless Wednesday in Qatar, but Argentina still punched its ticket to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.
Julián Álvarez impressed in his first start of the tournament, scoring the second goal while showcasing his ability throughout the match:
It came after Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina ahead less than a minute into the second half.
Argentina entered the match in a precarious position, but the squad did enough to not only advance but also win Group C.
The victory came despite a quiet performance from the team's best player.
Messi had the most notable moment of the first half when he missed a penalty:
Fans were quick to criticize the forward after his second penalty miss of the tournament:
Messi was held without a goal or assist for the first time all tournament, which usually isn't a great sign for Argentina. The Paris Saint-Germain star still made a positive impact with his passing, although he was fortunate the rest of the squad filled in with a pair of quality goals.